(STN Podcast E98) Snow, Super Bowl & School Bus Love

Our podcast guest got hit with some winter weather, so Ryan & Taylor hold down the episode and talk about February highlights like incoming snowfalls, the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and Love the Bus month. There are some exciting keynotes for STN EXPO Indy, STN is conducting research into school bus driver training & compensation, and a California bill proposes universal school transportation.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Clean Bus Tip from Nuvve.



Maintenance Tip from Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Sound effects via Orange Free Sounds & used under license ”Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)î”.