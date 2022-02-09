Wednesday, February 9, 2022
(STN Podcast E98) Snow, Super Bowl & School Bus Love

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 98

By Claudia Newton

Our podcast guest got hit with some winter weather, so Ryan & Taylor hold down the episode and talk about February highlights like incoming snowfalls, the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and Love the Bus month. There are some exciting keynotes for STN EXPO Indy, STN is conducting research into school bus driver training & compensation, and a California bill proposes universal school transportation.

