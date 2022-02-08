Pearls of Wisdom- Tony Miller

Tony Miller gives the student transportation industry his Pearls of Wisdom from his years as a director of transportation. Tony fought against segregation during the national turmoil in the 1960’s and encourages transportation leaders to stay connected with their drivers.

For more insight from pupil transportation industry veterans, check out our Pearls of Wisdom series, celebrating STN’s 30 Year Anniversary!

Related: Working Against Discrimination: One Transportation Leader’s Story

Related: California Student Transporter Advises Patience, Perseverance While Pursuing Dreams

Related: School Principal Speaks From Experience on Importance of School Bus Drivers