Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeMultimediaPearls of Wisdom- Tony Miller
Multimedia

Pearls of Wisdom- Tony Miller

By Ruth Newton

Tony Miller gives the student transportation industry his Pearls of Wisdom from his years as a director of transportation. Tony fought against segregation during the national turmoil in the 1960’s and encourages transportation leaders to stay connected with their drivers.

For more insight from pupil transportation industry veterans, check out our Pearls of Wisdom series, celebrating STN’s 30 Year Anniversary!

Related: Working Against Discrimination: One Transportation Leader’s Story
Related: California Student Transporter Advises Patience, Perseverance While Pursuing Dreams
Related: School Principal Speaks From Experience on Importance of School Bus Drivers

Previous articleAMPLY Power Awarded Frost & Sullivan 2022 North America Customer Value Leader for Charging-as-a-Service Offering

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2022

The February issue of School Transportation News contains articles on school bus safety technology, the newest air purification systems,...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you continuing with masking policies inside school buses? 
60 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.