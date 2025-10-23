ACT EXPO Registration Opens, Event Focus on AI and Autonomy

Registration is now open for the 2026 ACT Expo, which returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, in the spring.

The 16th ACT Expo, held May 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature sessions on AI and autonomy as well as zero-emission vehicles. Originally called the Advanced Clean Transportation, ACT Expo for short, will now be known solely as ACT Expo, which event producers TRC Companies, said reflects the “expanded scope across advanced, autonomous, connected, and clean transportation technologies.”

TRC noted that ACT Expo can no longer “be simply defined as the clean or advanced technology show — it has become so much more.”

ACT now stands for the following:

Advanced, Autonomous, Alternative, AI, Analytics, Adaptable, Assets

Clean, Commercial, Connected, Cost-Effective, Compliant, Charged, Carbon-free

Transportation, Technology, Transition, Trailers, Telematics, TCO, Tires

The event, which annually attracts over 12,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors, “offers end-users the most current insight into the key technology trends driving the market today and in the years ahead, practical lessons from peers, direct access to every major OEM and industry supplier in the market, strategies to boost competitiveness and accelerate the use of high-tech and clean vehicles and fuel, and the relationships that drive long-term success,” a press release on the event states.

The ACT Expo traditionally has hosted one school-bus-specific session each year and features school buses on the trade floor from various manufacturers. This year, however, TRC Companies said ACT Expo will place a greater emphasis on the digital frontier, reflecting industry investment in software-defined vehicles, real-time data collection and analysis via the use of AI and autonomy.

“Through end-user case studies, the event will highlight how these cutting-edge technologies are improving performance, safety, and ROI, while giving attendees a clear view of where and how they are scaling,” the release states.

In addition to the technologies, the conference will continue to highlight ultra-clean vehicles and low-carbon fuels, spotlighting infrastructure.

“The pace of change and acceleration of advanced technologies in commercial transportation is phenomenal; it’s unlike anything we have seen before,” stated Erik Neandross, president of Clean Transportation Solutions at TRC. “From the boardroom to the show floor, ACT Expo is the one place where C-suite representatives from fleets, OEMs, and infrastructure partners engage directly to shape real-world progress and the future of their businesses. It’s where fleet leaders learn what’s actually working in the field, what’s just around the corner, and where they can better understand proven strategies that can deliver both economic and environmental results.”

School Transportation News is a media sponsor of the event.