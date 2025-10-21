WATCH: Michigan Association Releases Illegal Passing PSA for School Bus Safety Week

Watch the highly anticipated public safety announcement from the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT) in partnership with ROUSH CleanTech, highlighting awareness of illegal passing of stopped school buses. The video premiered for National School Bus Safety Week and features racecar driver Ryan Preece at the RFK Racing Museum in Concord, North Carolina.

Learn more about the vision behind the project.

