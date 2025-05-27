Advice From the Man Overseeing More Than 40K School Buses

When Todd Hawkins reflects on his nearly 46-year career in vehicle maintenance, he doesn’t focus on the number of buses he’s responsible for – more than 44,000 across North America or the size of his staff. Instead, he talks about people: how to train them, keep them, and help them grow.

“There’s three jobs for every technician looking right now,” said Hawkins, senior vice president of maintenance at First Student, the largest school bus operator in North America. “So you better be the place where they want to stay.”

As industries from transit to logistics face growing technician shortages, Hawkins’ experience offers a blueprint for how to retain and develop a strong maintenance workforce. His strategies blend old-school leadership with modern technology, and his results speak for themselves: certified technicians at First Student leave the company at roughly half the rate of uncertified staff.

Here are a few lessons other fleet operators can learn from Hawkins’ approach.

1. Invest in people, not just tools

Hawkins began his career as a technician at Ryder Truck Rental before First Student spun off as its own entity. From day one, he said, having the right mindset mattered more than technical ability.

“What I’m looking for is attitude more than aptitude,” he said. “I can teach the aptitude.”

First Student fully funds technician training and encourages ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certification. With more than 5,000 certifications, including over 300 master techs, Hawkins said the company has seen a direct correlation between professional development and employee retention. Certified tech turnover rate is substantially lower than for an uncertified tech.

“We celebrate certifications,” he said. “Shoutouts in the newsletter, pizza parties—little things that show we value the work.”

2. Make performance transparent and supportive

Every First Student shop is ranked monthly based on key metrics. The rankings are posted openly, not to punish but to create accountability and encourage mentorship.

“You don’t just go fire people,” Hawkins said. “You go help them. Jim did great on brakes, Johnny didn’t — Jim’s gonna help Johnny on the next brake job.”

This philosophy has helped shift the culture from blame to collaboration. Shops that underperform are paired with stronger ones, and technicians are encouraged to learn from one another.

3. Embrace technology but explain the “why”

Hawkins leads a team that uses predictive analytics to identify potential mechanical issues before they lead to breakdowns. The company’s asset management system, Hexagon, has been in place for over 20 years and is customized to highlight failure patterns, technician diagnostics, and fleet readiness.

“People think that not fixing things is how you save money. That’s the opposite,” Hawkins said. “Bring the bus in, fix everything, and don’t bring it back for 90 days. That’s good maintenance.”

Predictive tools also help educate new techs on diagnostic accuracy. And for younger recruits, the digital-first environment where iPads have replaced paper is a selling point.

As part of its tech-forward strategy, First Student also integrates its HALO platform, which unifies the company’s systems into a comprehensive, 360-degree view. HALO connects maintenance, training, dispatching, vehicle telematics and navigation to provide advanced analytics and real-time insights that improve safety, boost efficiency and the overall transportation experience.

4. Grow your own leaders

Hawkins’ leadership model is rooted in humility and empowerment. “My goal is to be the dumbest person on my staff,” he said, “and I’ve been pretty successful at that.”

By creating opportunities for advancement and providing clear expectations, he’s helped technicians view their jobs as long-term careers. Shops go through a certification process — bronze, silver, gold — that provides structure and recognition.

And when it comes to promoting someone, he looks for the ability to mentor others.

“It’s really about developing people — showing them what good looks like, measuring their performance, and then helping them be successful,” he said.

5. Be honest about generational shifts

Hawkins acknowledges the changing expectations among younger workers.

“A lot of these guys, after five years, think they should be running the place,” he said.

Instead of resisting that ambition, he channels it through training and clear career pathways. “Find something that matches your family situation, and find somebody that offers training,” he advises new techs.

He also sees potential in artificial intelligence, with First Student beginning to test AI for analyzing vehicle specs and helping reassign buses across regions.

A career built on buses and people

From transit and school buses to Greyhound and back again, Hawkins’ career has spanned nearly every sector of fleet maintenance. What remains constant, he said, is the importance of systems that support both vehicle performance and human potential.

“You’ve got to show people the tools to do their job well,” he said. “And then help them do it.”

Reprinted with permission of BusandMotorcoach.com

