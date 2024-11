Tony Corpin sat down with Laura Greene-Haley, First Student’s regional safety manager for the Northeast, to discuss the company’s “First Service” program that is designed to partner with transportation to create an successful learning environment for students with special needs and disabilities.

Related: WATCH: TSD 2024 Recap

Related: (STN Podcast E235) Onsite at TSD 2024: Solving Pain Points for Students with Special Needs

Related: TSD Panelists Empower Student Transportation with Technology