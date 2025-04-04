Alaska School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI, Firearm Possession

A school bus driver in North Pole, Alaska, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possessing firearms.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety released a statement regarding an incident that that occurred March 27, when a North Pole High School bus driver was pulled over for failing to maintain its lane and erratic driving.

According to the statement, the bus driver, identified as 24-year-old Lawrence Dunlap, was arrested on probable cause of being under the influence of drugs while operating a school bus. Officers recovered two firearms from the suspect’s belongings.

Police stated that there were no children present at the time of the stop or arrest.

Advertisement

According to local news reports, Dunlap could not tell the officers how he picked up the school bus and explained that he did not mean to turn onto Badger Road and that he was on his way to pick up students from North Pole High School.

Police said via the statement that any charges reported in the press release are merely allegations and Dunlap is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

Related: West Virginia School Bus Driver Indicted For DUI

Related: Missouri School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI

Related: North Carolina School Bus Driver Charged with DUI

Related: FMCSA Takes CDL from W.V. School Bus Driver in DUI Crash