Missouri School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI

A Camdenton School District school bus driver in Missouri was arrested on Friday afternoon after driving a school bus with children onboard while intoxicated, reported KY3 News.

According to the news report, school bus driver Brett Emehiser was charged with 20 counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child along with 20 counts of driving while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 17.

Local news reports say police found the bus stopped at Route EE and Coot Circle Road. Authorities told reporters that the children on the bus had noticed Emehiser driving erratically and almost crashing into other vehicles.

Emehiser was reportedly slurring his words when police approached him. Authorities say his blood alcohol content was .180.

The school district is reportedly working with law enforcement to address this incident. Emehiser is currently being held in the Camden County Jail with no bond.

