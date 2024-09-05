North Carolina School Bus Driver Charged with DUI

A Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools bus driver was arrested on Aug. 29 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, reported WRAL News.

According to the news report, police arrested 70-year-old Sylvia Ann Dollard. Detectives said there were 21 Oakland Elementary School students on board at the time of the incident. Dollard now faces 10 misdemeanors of child abuse charges.

Witnesses told local news reporters that parents had to intervene and stop Dollard from driving after they noticed her driving erratically and missing school bus stops in their neighborhood.

Dollard, who first started working with the district in 2014, was reportedly suspended with pay effective Aug. 30.

