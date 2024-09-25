California Student Cell Phone Ban Legislation Signed into Law

Distracting cell phones in California classrooms could be a thing of the past in less than two years as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed bipartisan legislation into law that requires school districts to set policies on banning the communications devices used by students during the school day.

Assembly Bill 3216, the Phone-Free School Act, was introduced in February and became law on Monday, with an effective date of July 1, 2026. California is the fifth state to pass a law requiring school districts to adopt usage policies. Three other states — Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina — have laws that place outright restrictions, with exceptions for emergencies or when required by students with Individualized Education Programs.

While the California law does not specifically address use of cell phones and communications devices on school buses, the development and adoption of policies are “to limit or prohibit the use by its pupils of smartphones while the pupils are at a schoolsite or while the pupils are under the supervision and control of an employee or employees of that school district, county office of education, or charter school.”

Each policy must also be updated every five years.

The law makes exceptions, such as allowing students to use cell phones during emergencies or when there is a perceived threat. It builds on a 2019 law that gave school districts the authority to regulate smartphone use, but the new law is more comprehensive.

The bill states the goal of the policies being “to promote evidence-based use of smartphone practices to support pupil learning and well-being.”

Research supports the legislation. A Pew Research Center survey revealed that 72 percent of high school teachers and 33 percent of middle school teachers view cell phones as a significant distraction. Additionally, Common Sense Media found that 97 percent of students admitted to using their phones during school hours, with usage averaging 43 minutes per day.

Global evidence further validates the need for such policies. A study from the London School of Economics found that schools that banned phones saw a 6 percent improvement in test scores, with the most significant gains among lower-performing students. AB 3216 also cites national school cell phone bans in France and Spain over the past decade.

Similarly, a Rutgers University study found that students who used their phones during lectures performed worse on exams, and even students who did not use their phones but were in classrooms where phone use was allowed experienced lower test scores (Rutgers study). This suggests that the mere presence of phones in a classroom disrupts the learning environment for everyone.

A University of Nebraska study found that students admitted to checking their phones an average of 11 times per day during class, contributing to a significant reduction in attention and engagement. The survey of 675 students across 26 states revealed that nearly 20 percent of classroom time is spent on non-class-related activities, such as texting, browsing social media, and playing games. Over 80 percent of respondents admitted that their digital habits negatively impacted their learning, yet many found it difficult to change their behavior.

By restricting cell phone use, Gov. Newsom said California aims to create an environment that prioritizes student learning and well-being, free from the interruptions of smartphones and social media.

The state’s push for stricter cell phone regulations in schools has been in the works for years. In 2019, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 272, which gave districts the authority to regulate smartphone use during school hours. However, rising concerns about student mental health and academic performance prompted further action, culminating in the passage of Assembly Bill 3216.

While state schools superintendent Tony Thurman, the California Teachers Association and Los Angles Unified School District — which approved its own ban over the summer — supported AB 3216, the California School Boards Association opposed it.

“This bill limits the decision-making authority of the governing board as they would now have to adopt a policy, even if, through local community meetings, it was found that there was no need to limit/prohibit the usage,” CSBA wrote in opposition. “These decisions are best made at the local level by people who understand, reside, are invested in, and accountable to the communities they serve.”

According to Education Week, the other states with policy laws similar to California are Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Virginia. States with school board resolutions or laws recommending school district policies are Alabama, Connecticut, Oklahoma and Washington. States incentivizing pilot programs are Arkansas, Delaware and Pennsylvania. Arizona state schools chief Tom Horne last month called for legislation to ban student cell phones.

Read more on student cellphone bans nationwide and their implication on the school bus ride in the October magazine edition.

