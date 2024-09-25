11-year-old Charged in Maine School Bus Incident

A Grey-News Gloucester Middle School student has been charged with a crime in connection with an incident on a school bus that led to Maine State police Bomb Squad being called, reported WMTW News.

The incident reportedly occurred the afternoon of Sept. 19, when the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious device on a Maine School Administrative District 15 bus.

According to the news report, the school bus driver immediately stopped the bus in a safe location and evacuated all 15 middle and high school students from the vehicle.

Authorities said a Maine State Police Bomb Squad technician and bomb detection K-9 team responded to the scene along with Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies, Auburn police offices, New Gloucester firefighters and Auburn firefighters.

The article states that students had reported they witnessed another student showing and talking about a “suspicious device.”

Therefore, immediate steps were taken, said Lt. Jim Estabrook of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office via the article. The road was shut down and a safe environment was created. Additionally, all the students on that bus were transported to Memorial school, where they met up with their families.

Authorities later confirmed that the suspicious device that was found at the sixth grader’s home was not an explosive device. The boy is facing a charge of terrorizing and was released to his parents’ custody with conditions.

