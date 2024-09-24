Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E228) Freedom From Risk: How Districts Can Protect Students in...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E228) Freedom From Risk: How Districts Can Protect Students in the School Bus Danger Zone

School Transportation Nation – Episode 228

By Claudia Newton

Jeff Cassell, industry veteran and president of the School Bus Safety Company, joins Tony and Ryan to take a look at recent injuries and fatalities around school buses, and what the industry can do to improve student safety.

Read more about safety and get your free copy of the School Bus Safety Company’s Danger Zones bus driver training program.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

Message from Zenobe

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Roadeo Returns to Texas for Hands-On Emergency Training at TSD Conference

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

September 2024

This month's issue highlights the 2024 Technology Super Users, featuring Ron Johnson who utilized his district's technology during a...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Should students’ cell phones be banned on school buses?
227 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.