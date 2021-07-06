IC Bus Delivers Milestone School Bus to Texas District

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District received the 200,000th IC Bus manufactured at the company’s Tulsa, Oklahoma plant during a ceremony held during the Texas Association for Pupil Transportation Annual Conference held outside of Houston.

“What’s really special about this is, it kind of snuck up on us with COVID,” Trish Reed, vice president and general manager of IC Bus, told TAPT attendees of the milestone on June 29. “Our plant was working hard trying to build buses during COVID, keep our employees safe, plus if you’ve heard about this thing called supply chain disruption out there, trying to manage that.”

The bus was built on April 19. It wasn’t long before the company realized where it was headed, Reed shared. The 90-passenger RE Series, powered by the Cummins L9 engine, was one of 399 buses recently ordered by Cy-Fair ISD, which is also the third-largest school district in the state. Longhorn Bus Sales, the IC Bus dealer of the year for 2020, fulfilled the order.

Reed noted that the 100,000th bus rolled off the Tulsa production line in 2013, 12 years after IC Bus reopened the former B-24 bomber plant. Parent company Navistar reached a new 20-year lease agreement with the City of Tulsa last year.

Related: Texas School Districts Can Continue Requiring Masks Despite Governor Lifting Order

Related: First Ever Electric Buses Equipped with BusPatrol Safety Technology Hit the Roads in Chesapeake

Related: NAPT Online Election This Month to Determine Region 4 Director