Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Home Government NAPT Online Election This Month to Determine Region 4 Director
GovernmentNews

NAPT Online Election This Month to Determine Region 4 Director

By Ryan Gray

On a hotly contested U.S. presidential election day, the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) announced that four members will vie for director of Region 4.

The position serves NAPT members who live and work in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas. The election will be held Nov. 17 online. NAPT said all eligible voters in those states will receive a personalized link via email.

Derrick Agate, Sr., supervisor of transportation for Hopkins Public Schools in Minnesota and a former president of the Minnesota Association for Pupil Transportation, was nominated by three associates in the state: Lance Libengood, president of the Center for Effective School Operations in Minneapolis; Troy Schreifels, director of facilities, transportation and risk management for the Osseo Area Schools; and Tom Burr, transportation Director for Saint Paul Public Schools.

Also running is Sandy Dillman, an operations manager for the Transpar Group of Companies. She was the former director of transportation for Apple Valley Unified School District in Southern California before retiring and moving to Texas last year. Dillman was nominated by Cody Cox, director of transportation and maintenance for Community ISD near Dallas; Patricia Almaraz, assistant director of transportation for Goose Creek ISD north of Houston; and Lloyd Givens, fleet maintenance manager for the Special School District of St. Louis County in Missouri.

Related: Grisham Wins NAPT President-Elect
Related: Zonar, NAPT Announce Don Carnahan Memorial Grant to Promote Student Safety
Related: EPA Opens 2020 DERA School Bus Rebate Application Process

Keith Kaup, a recent past-president of the Texas Association for Pupil Transportation and the director of transportation for Pearland ISD, was nominated by Kayne Smith, the current TAPT president and director of transportation for Cypress-Fairbanks ISD near Houston. Willie Tarleton, a former NAPT Region 2 director and the director of transportation for Midland ISD also nominated Kaup as did Keith Henry, a past president of NAPT, current executive director of the Missouri Association for Pupil Transportation, and the director of transportation for Lee’s Summit R-7 School District.

Rounding out the race is Rosalyn Vann-Jackson, the executive director of enrollment and support services for Broken Arrow Public Schools near Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was nominated by Jonathan Shelden, director of Transportation for Springfield Public Schools in Missouri, and Tammy Kifer, customer service supervisor for the Tulsa Public Schools transportation department.

NAPT also announced that current Region 2 director Teena Mitchell will serve another three-year term because she is running unopposed. The special needs transportation coordinator for Greenville County Schools in South Carolina was nominated by Melanie McDonald and Cathy Poole, who are both area special needs transportation supervisors for the district.

Previous articleNASDPTS Unveils November Virtual Conference Program

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

NASDPTS Unveils November Virtual Conference Program

Updates from five federal agencies as well as discussions on managing stress, using highway safety funds, and understanding special education service requirements highlight the...
Read more
Operations

Legal Expert Shares Tips For Communicating With Vehicle Lenders

As the pandemic recession drags on, most school bus and motorcoach operators find themselves in a difficult position, especially when it comes to paying...
Read more
Operations

Maryland School District Focuses on Student Safety, Updating Technology Amid Closure

Todd Watkins, the transportation director for Montgomery County Public Schools in Rockville, Maryland, and the winner of School Transportation News’ Transportation Director of the...
Read more
Safety

School Bus Safety Week Recognizes Student Transporters Nationwide

Whether school districts celebrated the annual National School Bus Safety Week by promoting school bus safety to parents and students or by recognizing school...
Read more
Safety

7-Year-old Girl, School Bus Driver Killed in Tennessee School Bus Crash

A school bus and utility truck crash resulted in the death of the school bus driver and a student on board. According to a...
Read more
Operations

School Bus Art Contest Uplifts Student Spirits Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As the health crisis took hold across the nation and the world, operations at Southern California school bus contractor JFK Transportation were put on...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community?
3 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.