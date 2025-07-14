Michigan’s Morris Presented with 2025 Gandolfo Award at STN EXPO

RENO, Nev. — Katrina Morris, the executive director of the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation, is the 18th recipient of the Peter J. Gandolfo Memorial Award of Excellence.

The award, sponsored by Q’Straint/SureLok, was presented to Morris on July 14, during the STN EXPO West opening session by Linda Grandolfo, Peter’s widow. Linda keeps Peter’s legacy alive by telling his story every year, enlightening newcomers and reminding frequent attendees of his impact on school transportation.

“He would want all of you to make some connections at this conference, meet some people that you’ve never met before,” Linda said. “Over the years, he learned, he grew and he increased his circle of friends in this industry. It’s comforting to know that I have been giving this award to so many deserving professionals, and then I read about our 2025 winner, —[Peter’s] impact in the field of student transportation remains to this day with so many of you today. We are actually fortunate to have some of our past winners with us.”

Among the past winners in attendance were Alexandra Robinson (2017), industry consultant and previous New York Director of Transportation; Pamela McDonald (2021), retired director of transportation at Orange County Public Schools in California; and Julie Hrebicek (2023), Magnolia Independent School District in Texas.

Linda Grandolfo added that she’s proud of the past recipients and their dedication to yellow school buses. “The responsibility that each of you accepts every day, no matter your area of student transportation, is something you greatly valued,” Linda said, adding that Morris is a leader in student transportation.

She noted that Morris is respected across Michigan for work as director of transportation for the West Shore Community School District, which primarily serves K-8 students with disabilities. She recently transitioned to a consultant role with the district to become the full time MAPT executive director.

Morris is also recognized in her state and beyond for her dedication to safety training and best practices. She is a former president of the MAPT and was instrumental in developing statewide school bus driver security training, the impetus for a state law, since 2002.

Her start in the industry began over 20 years ago as a school bus driver and dispatcher.

“Our 2025 winner, much like Peter is a constant learner who loves building relationships with kids and actually loves their job, she takes their job very seriously and is most proud of getting an $810,000 grant for school bus safety and security, which is now mandated in Michigan,” Linds said.

The Michigan school bus driver security training program is now taught in 35 states. “I watched the video as I was preparing for this speech. It is incredibly powerful,” Linda said, adding that after a six-year battle with the state of Michigan, the Michigan House passed a school bus safety package in 2022.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure every year to present the Peter Grandolfo award to the winners,” said Lisa Nippolt, the western region manager of Q’Straint’s school bus and paratransit market. “This award is really about dedication. It’s about unwavering commitment to ensure that all the children you know are safely transported. And for that, we are immensely grateful to everyone in this room, but congratulations and big thanks to [Morris] for everything that you do.”

Upon accepting the award, Morris said that she was just talking about the Grandolfo award Sunday night and the impact Peter had on the industry.

“To be honored by your husband and his award, I can’t tell you how much that means,” she said. “I’m usually not short for words, but I’m just shocked right now. And you guys thought enough of me that in what I do — it’s all of our passion. It was Peter’s passion too, and we’re just glad that we were able to share that together. So, thank you guys for this award.”

Morris’ Impact on the Industry

Morris has been in the industry for 21 years, starting as a school bus substitute driver. From there, she moved into an office position, which is where her career trajectory took off.

“My passion was really for what people didn’t know about what we do, and it was like, these bus drivers are so phenomenal in what they do for our kids and how big of a role they really play in their lives, and people don’t realize that,” she told STN after the announcement.

She said the perception is that anyone can drive a school bus, but Morris noted that you can’t teach an applicant how to love and care for kids. “I just wanted my passion for that part of it to be heard and for people to really tap into what it is that we offer for our students,” she said.

Noting laws, rules and regulations, i’s the desire to keep improving the driver experience and student safety that keeps Morris engaged with the industry. “We’re all here for the students and their safety,” she said. “But at the same point, we have to remember that we have to get the drivers to where they have to be. We need to remain focused on the drivers and what they need as well as what the kids need. When we both work together in those conjunctions, then we wind up with beautiful outcomes.”

She said the industry is currently shifting its perception about school bus drivers by realizing they play a larger part of the overall district’s success. “I will always come back and fight for the kids and fight for our drivers and fight for what’s right and what they deserve,” she said.

And Morris continues to do just that. Following high profile school shootings, lockdown training became critical for schools. But she noted that school bus drivers were left out. When Morris heard that, she took it upon herself to work with city and county law enforcement as well as the emergency manager to write the curriculum for Proactive Response Training for School Bus Drivers, which has now gone nationwide.

Her current project is a national campaign in conjunction with NASCAR, which she has been working on for the past five years. The goal is to release a commercial that shows a NASCAR driver and school bus on the same racetrack. The driver would see the school bus come stop and follow suit, saying something to the effect of, ‘Even I stop for the red flashing lights of a school bus to help protect all of our kids.’

“My voice is only so loud, but NASCAR has a loud voice, and they have a big target audience,” Morris said, adding that campaigns with people like NASCAR continue to elevate what a school bus driver does.

“It’s helping with the driver shortage to start elevating our people up to where they really need to be,” she said. “No, you may not need a degree, but you need a whole lot of training.”