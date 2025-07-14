Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Event News

Gallery: Awards and Magic on Day 4 of STN EXPO West

By Claudia Newton

Following the presentation of the 18th annual Peter J. Grandofo Memorial Award of Excellence to Katrina Morris of the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation, Jon Petz delivered a touching, magic-filled keynote address.

Green Bus Summit sessions and Bus Technology Summit labs and demonstrations continued for a second day. Breakout sessions covered topics such as KPIs, electrification, special needs, AI, the recent 17th National Conress on School Transportation, and fuel and energy. A lunchtime panel gathered the six winners of Transfinder’s 2025 Top Transportation Teams award to share their advice.

In the evening, attendees and vendors enjoyed dinner, drinks and networking on the Trade Show floor, with entertainment from roving magic acts.

Photos by Vince Rios Creative & STN staff. 

Special Reports

Whitepapers

