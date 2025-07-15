Workplace Culture Secrets of Six Top Transportation Teams

RENO, Nev. — Transportation directors from six school districts across the U.S. shared the grand and simple techniques they use to increase employee satisfaction and win a Top Transportation Teams Award.

The Top Transportation Teams award is in its third year. The three winning districts in the category with 100 or more employees consist of Hoover City Schools in Alabama, Prosper Independent School District in Texas and Goddard Public Schools in Kansas. The remaining three districts won for the under 100 employees category: Pembroke Central School District in New York, Wa-Nee Community Schools in Indiana, and Franklin Square Union Free School District in New York. Pembroke CSD won the highest overall rank and Prosper ISD had the most people participate. Antonio Civitella, president and CEO of award sponsor Transfinder, led a Monday Lunch and Learn panel with the districts’ transportation directors at STN EXPO West to discuss the reasons for their success.

“We’re not just coworkers, we all look out for each other,” said Gregg Fox, director of transportation for Franklin Square. He said he encourages his drivers to have a positive impact on every child’s day.

Julie Lawson is the transportation supervisor for Pembroke CSD, which also won in 2023. She said it’s all about relationships since her district is in a small town with students and drivers often knowing each other.

Amy Rosa, director of school safety and transportation Wa-Nee Community Schools – another repeat winner from last year – spoke to the good wages and positive relationships with district administration that make her school bus drivers feel supported.

Transportation is often the forgotten department in a school district, noted Sean Hollas, transportation director for Goddard Public Schools. Due to his previous role as a school principal, he said he knew making workplace culture a priority was key to employee satisfaction.

“It’s all about the people,” concurred Brad Hayne, director of transportation for Hoover City Schools, who made it a point to bring several team members to STN EXPO. “You have to be thankful that they’re there, because they could be driving for anyone.”

Teri Mapengo, transportation director for Prosper ISD, agreed that it was important to visibly support bus drivers and keep an open-door policy, so they feel heard.

Focused on Workplace Culture

Goddard Public Schools’ workplace culture was severely lacking when Hollas arrived. He observed from his experience in improving it, that keeping employees with ambivalent or hostile attitudes can harm overall team morale.

When making changes like implementing new technology, Hayne said, “You have to seek out the people who have sway in your department. Get them into your vision.”

Mapengo agreed that getting the loudest people on your side can greatly progress a leader’s ideas.

Fox said he drives the day’s earliest school bus route so he’s visible to his team members and the community, showing that, “I’m one of them, I’m in the field with them.”

Lawson said she likewise sits near drivers in the morning and throws pizza parties to make them feel comfortable talking with her.

“That’s what makes culture stick,” Civitella enthused.

Rosa shared that she has no driver shortage, which she attributes to good wages and benefits, positive word-of-mouth and the feeling that it’s a mission not a job. Being flexible with scheduling has netted her first responders and school staff who are able to drive part-time. “Now we have a line of people waiting to get in,” she said.

Civitella agreed with panelists that so-called small things like happy birthday wishes, handwritten notes, and emailed congratulations go a long way. “It’s all part of getting people recognized,” he said. One attendee who used to work for Mapengo got emotional as she shared that she still kept her former boss’ handwritten notes to look at.

Fox switched from a catered meal to a potluck to better reflect the cultural diversity and honor the contributions of all his employees. Mapengo added that potlucks are good opportunities for districts with tight budgets to still bring their teams together.

Panelists agreed that making improvements to broken or dirty appliances and break room furniture helps show transportation employees that they are valued and gets them more engaged.

Other techniques attendees added included themed dress-up days, holiday celebrations, March Madness brackets with prizes like having your route covered, personal holiday texts, and personalized conversations.

Mapengo added that a small but significant modification she made was changing “substitute drivers” to “support drivers” for a more inclusive feel.

Could Your District Be a Top Transportation Team?

All panelists agreed that the Top Transportation Team process was a worthwhile experience and they will try to win another award for their teams next year.

Fox stressed the importance of offering employees the chance to give their opinions, even negative ones. He and Rosa agreed that the national recognition by School Transportation News, presenter of the STN EXPO, is a nice change from the usually negative press that transportation gets, even as professionals successfully and quietly run multi-million-dollar organizations every day.

“Remember to keep it about the people,” Hollas said. He also advised cultivating good relationships between drivers and students’ parents.

Hayne noted that data, like the employee surveys that are used to determine the Top Transportation Team award winners, are important and inform his future operations. Show your people their voice matters, he said.

“It’s good to be good but it’s better to be great,” Mapengo commented.

Rosa said she sometimes zooms out on Transfinder’s bus routing map to see operations across the country to gain perspective in the midst of heated situations with a parent or principal. “We’re all in this together,” she stated.

Civitella reminded attendees that the Top Transportation Teams program is free for school districts to enter and includes a copy of the employee survey results. They also don’t have to be a Transfinder client to participate. The winners receive complimentary STN EXPO Main Conference Attendee registration, hotel and airfare.

“There’s always going to be ways you can improve,” he said.