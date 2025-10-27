Monday, October 27, 2025
NewsSafety

Pennsylvania Announces Winners of State School Bus Safety Week Poster Contest

By Taylor Ekbatani
Arjun Kairi won first place in the PennDOT post contest for Division 3 grades 6 to 8. Kairi attends Fort Couch Middle School in Upper St. Clair, Allegheny County. (Photo courtesy of PennDOT.)

Every year during National School Bus Safety Week, PennDOT sponsors a school bus safety poster contest for students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Winners are recognized during an awards event to further highlight the week and promote safety around the school bus.

Similar to the national poster contest conducted by the National Association of Pupil Transportation, PennDOT also had a new theme this year.

“The theme for the contest, Safety First – Safety Always, reminds everyone of the important dynamic between students and their school bus drivers, who navigate commonwealth roadways daily to deliver students to school and home without incident,” PennDOT said.

The following are the winners in grades Kindergarten to 2nd Grade:

First place
Angelina Mumford
Roberts Elementary School
Wayne, Montgomery County

Second Place
Joshua Morgenstern
Roberts Elementary School
Wayne, Montgomery County

Third Place
Rosalyn Killian
William R. Croman Elementary School
Troy, Bradford County

Division 2, consisting of Grades 3-5, was awarded to the following:

First Place
Lipi Kairi
Baker Elementary School
Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

Second Place
Akshay Subash​
Franklin Elementary School
Sewickley, Allegheny County

Third Place
Olivia Cullison
Robert’s Elementary School, Wayne
Montgomery County

Finally, Division 3 winners in grades 6 to 8 are as follows:

First Place
Arjun Kairi
Fort Couch Middle School
Upper St. Clair, Allegheny County

Second Place
Emma Harriger
Brockway Area Sr/Jr High School
Brockway, Jefferson County

Third Place
Arya Subash
Ingomar Middle School
Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

PennDOT added that no qualifying entries were submitted this year for the Special Education and Computer Aided categories.

Meanwhile, PennDOT announced the winners of the 2025 Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Safety Competition, which the Pupil Transportation Association of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania School Bus Association hold every June to test driver knowledge of safety rules and safe school bus operation. This year, around 60 drivers from across the state participated.

The winners are also recognized during the National School Bus Safety Week event. There were no transit-style buses entered in the competition this year.

The winners in the conventional bus category this year are:

(From L to R) Driver and Vehicle Services Director of Driver Licensing Dios Arroyo; Pennsylvania School Bus Association President Aaron Sepkowski; First Place Winner JoAnne Cowan (West Chester, Chester County, Krapf Bus Company); Second Place Winner Angie Martin (New Holland, Lancaster County, Brightbill Transport); Third Place Winner Patricia Carey (Downingtown, Chester County, Krapf Bus Company); and Pennsylvania State Police Permits and Bus Safety Division Supervisor, Commercial Vehicle Safety Division of the Bureau of Patrol Cpl. Zeina Black. (Photo courtesy of PennDOT.)

First place
JoAnne Cowan, Krapf School Bus in Chester County

Second place
Angie Martin, Brightbill Transport in Lancaster County

Third place
Patricia Carey, Krapf School Bus in Chester County

“PennDOT would like to congratulate all of the winners and say thank you to all of the students who participated in the School Bus Safety Poster contest and all school bus drivers for keeping our children safe on a daily basis,” the press release stated.

