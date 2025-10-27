Pennsylvania Announces Winners of State School Bus Safety Week Poster Contest

Every year during National School Bus Safety Week, PennDOT sponsors a school bus safety poster contest for students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Winners are recognized during an awards event to further highlight the week and promote safety around the school bus.

Similar to the national poster contest conducted by the National Association of Pupil Transportation, PennDOT also had a new theme this year.

“The theme for the contest, Safety First – Safety Always, reminds everyone of the important dynamic between students and their school bus drivers, who navigate commonwealth roadways daily to deliver students to school and home without incident,” PennDOT said.

The following are the winners in grades Kindergarten to 2nd Grade:

First place

Angelina Mumford

Roberts Elementary School

Wayne, Montgomery County

Second Place

Joshua Morgenstern

Roberts Elementary School

Wayne, Montgomery County

Third Place

Rosalyn Killian

William R. Croman Elementary School

Troy, Bradford County

Division 2, consisting of Grades 3-5, was awarded to the following:

First Place

Lipi Kairi

Baker Elementary School

Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

Second Place

Akshay Subash​

Franklin Elementary School

Sewickley, Allegheny County

Third Place

Olivia Cullison

Robert’s Elementary School, Wayne

Montgomery County

Finally, Division 3 winners in grades 6 to 8 are as follows:

First Place

Arjun Kairi

Fort Couch Middle School

Upper St. Clair, Allegheny County

Second Place

Emma Harriger

Brockway Area Sr/Jr High School

Brockway, Jefferson County

Third Place

Arya Subash

Ingomar Middle School

Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

PennDOT added that no qualifying entries were submitted this year for the Special Education and Computer Aided categories.

Meanwhile, PennDOT announced the winners of the 2025 Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Safety Competition, which the Pupil Transportation Association of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania School Bus Association hold every June to test driver knowledge of safety rules and safe school bus operation. This year, around 60 drivers from across the state participated.

The winners are also recognized during the National School Bus Safety Week event. There were no transit-style buses entered in the competition this year.

The winners in the conventional bus category this year are:

First place

JoAnne Cowan, Krapf School Bus in Chester County

Second place

Angie Martin, Brightbill Transport in Lancaster County

Third place

Patricia Carey, Krapf School Bus in Chester County

“PennDOT would like to congratulate all of the winners and say thank you to all of the students who participated in the School Bus Safety Poster contest and all school bus drivers for keeping our children safe on a daily basis,” the press release stated.

