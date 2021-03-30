Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home Government President Biden Signs Measure Extending PPP Applications by 60 Days
GovernmentNews

President Biden Signs Measure Extending PPP Applications by 60 Days

By Ken Presley, Bus & Motorcoach News

President Joe Biden signed the Paycheck Protection Extension Act of 2021 into law, extending the filing deadline for submitting applications by 60 days.

It also provides an additional 30 days for the Small Business Administration to finish processing applications received by May 31. The program was originally scheduled to end on March 31.

The Act also provides SBA time to address significant loan application processing challenges. Banks and lending institutions are reporting confusing validation and error codes, delayed guidance, and changes to the PPP loan amount calculation for self-employed borrowers.

Patrick Kelley, an associate administrator for the SBA’s Office of Capital Access, said last week that 190,000 applications were held up in the SBA’s platform due to unresolved error codes related to validation checks set up by the SBA to screen fraudulent applications.

SBA has until June 30 to process the loans. Bus and motorcoach companies still contemplating applying for the forgivable loan should act quickly.

From the program’s opening on Jan. 11 through March 21, the SBA has approved more than 3.5 million loans totaling nearly $212 billion. It is anticipated that current funding, approximately $79 billion, will be exhausted by mid-April.

As the economy continues to improve, Congress has not indicated whether there will be a third draw for remaining distressed businesses.

Related: Paycheck Protection Program Reopens for Small Businesses
Related: Update: Senate Passes $310B Boost to Federal Paycheck Protection Program
Related: Update: School Bus Drivers Continue Drawing Paychecks Despite Kansas School Year Ending

Along with changes created by the Act, additional changes made by the Biden Administration include:

  • Changing the PPP loan calculation formula to help sole proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed individuals receive more financial support.
  • Set aside $1 billion for businesses in this category that do not have employees and are located in low-and moderate-income areas.
  • Eliminate a restriction preventing small business owners with prior nonfraud felony convictions from obtaining relief through the PPP.
  • Remove a rule preventing small business owners who are delinquent on federal student loan payments from securing a PPP loan.
  • Allow noncitizen small business owners who are lawful U.S. residents to use individual taxpayer identification numbers (ITINs) to apply for relief.

The combined first and second loans as of March 28 totaled 8,728,494 loans processed totaling over $734 billion through 5,476 lenders.

Editor’s Note: Reprinted with permission of Bus & Motorcoach News and edited for clarity and style. View the original version of the article.

Previous articleSmall and Large: Interest Grows in Transitioning to Electric School Buses
Next articleAgenda Set for School Bus Conference on Alternative Fuel, Energy Adoption

RELATED ARTICLES

Green Bus

House Bill Seeks $650M for Zero-Emissions School Buses

Legislation currently in the House energy and commerce committee could provide an additional boost to converting the national fleet of school buses to clean...
Read more
Safety

NASDPTS Responds to Latest NTSB Safety Recommendations for School Buses

In addition to National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendations stemming from student fatalities on or near school buses, the National Association of State Director...
Read more
Operations

Kansas City District Uses School Buses to Help Vaccinate Local Residents

North Kansas City Schools found a creative and potentially life-saving way to utilize its school buses during the pandemic. The Missouri district partnered with Operation...
Read more
Government

First $81B in American Rescue Plan Funds Announced During Reopening Summit

Mention of school bus drivers during the National Safe School Reopening Summit were few and far between, but President Joe Biden referred to them...
Read more
Technology

FBI Warns Transportation Agencies About Ransomware Attacks

The FBI said transportation operations and government agencies should be on the lookout for malicious software that uses extortion in return for a promise...
Read more
Safety

CARES Act Funds Student Accountability, COVID-19 Cleaning on Georgia School Buses

Knowing what students are on board school buses and ensuring proper indoor air quality remains high on the priority list for school districts. Marietta...
Read more

Digital Editions

March 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on air-ventilation systems and frequent cleaning amid COVID-19, Type-A school buses,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effects frequent cleaning has on your school bus seats and other equipment?
219 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.