Safety Expert Shares Transportation Social Story Strategies for Students with Disabilities

FRISCO, Texas — Transportation safety experts gathered at TSD Conference to address a critical challenge: Teaching school bus safety to students with disabilities through innovative, personalized approaches that go beyond traditional instruction methods.

The session presented Saturday by Jill Metcalfe, a former executive director of student transportation and founder of STSB Training, highlighted the transformative power of social stories and visual aids, revealing that students with disabilities often learn best through carefully crafted, individualized communication strategies. She emphasized the importance of creating visual narratives that speak directly to each student’s unique learning needs.

“If I was in a wheelchair and had never ridden a school bus before, I would lose my mind,” said Metcalfe, a transportation safety specialist, highlighting the overwhelming experience many students with disabilities face during daily transportation.

Her powerful statement underscored TSD Conference’s central messages: Safety education must be compassionate, individualized and carefully designed.

Metcalfe emphasized the transformative power of social stories, describing them as more than just instructional tools.

“These are not just stories,” she explained. “They’re personalized narratives that help students see themselves successfully navigating bus safety.”

By inserting a student’s name into carefully crafted stories and using their own images, educators can create powerful, relatable learning experiences.

The session revealed innovative visual strategies that make safety education engaging and accessible. Educators are now using creative methods like dinosaur figurines to demonstrate safe bus stop positioning, LEGO figures to act out safety scenarios and customized digital checklists that help students track their own safety behaviors.

“We want to make safety learning fun,” Metcalfe noted. “If we can engage a student’s imagination, we can help them understand complex safety procedures.”

She shared examples of social stories that incorporate personalized details, such as teaching a student she named “Anthony” about proper school bus boarding techniques through a narrative specifically designed for him.

The approach recognizes that students with disabilities require more than generic safety instructions. For students on the autism spectrum, this might mean creating highly structured visual guides with predictable, step-by-step instructions. For students with physical disabilities, visual aids might demonstrate wheelchair accessibility procedures or safe boarding techniques.

“The key is preparation and understanding,” Metcalfe stressed. “We need to help students feel comfortable and confident, not overwhelmed.”

This philosophy extends to creating visual aids that reduce anxiety, such as showing exactly where to sit on a bus or how to interact with a driver.

Crucially, the session stressed the importance of collaboration between transportation departments and special education teams. By working together, these professionals can develop tools that are not just informative, but truly inclusive and empowering.

Positive reinforcement emerged as another key strategy. Attendees in the room shared success stories of using certificates, tracking charts and playful incentive systems to encourage safe bus behaviors. The goal is to make safety learning a positive, rewarding experience that builds confidence and independence.

The rise of AI and technology tools like Canva can help educators and student transporters more easily create social stories, though she cautioned that actual student information should never be inputted into AI engines so child’s identity is protected.

“Remember,” Metcalfe concluded, “we’re approaching bus safety calmly, consistently and with care. The stormy period will pass if we remain patient and committed to our students’ success.”

