Connecticut School Bus Company Publishes Bilingual Book to Ease First-Day Bus Anxiety

Just in time for the back-to-school season, Connecticut-based school bus company, DATTCO, launched a bilingual children’s book designed to help young students overcome the fear of riding the school bus for the first time.

The company, which transports over 130,000 students daily across Connecticut and Rhode Island, created “The Big Yellow Adventure” in response to a concern staff hear regularly from families. Many parents have shared that their children are nervous or afraid of taking the school bus, especially for the very first time.

“As a school transportation provider, we understand that our role goes beyond simply getting students from point A to point B,” Reya Samuel, the marketing specialist at DATTCO, told STN. “We’re a part of the daily lives of thousands of families, and we want to help make that first day and every day after feel safe and welcoming.”

To help ease that anxiety, DATTCO partnered with local behavioral health provider Optimus Healthcare to create a storybook that serves as a comforting and educational resource. The book is designed to be read aloud by parents or caregivers and encourages conversations about what children can expect during their first ride. By helping kids prepare emotionally, the book supports smoother transitions into the school year.

Advertisement

The free resource will be distributed to every elementary school DATTCO serves, and families will also have access to PDF copies and coloring book versions on the company’s website. The book is available in both English and Spanish.

Paul Mayer, vice president of marketing and communications at DATTCO as well author of “The Big Yellow Adventure” emphasized the motivation behind the project.

“When we started hearing the same concerns from parents year after year, we realized we had an opportunity to do more than just transport students safely, we could help them feel confident and excited about their journey to school,” he said.“ This book represents our belief that a transportation company’s responsibility extends far beyond the bus ride itself. We’re part of each child’s educational story, and we want that story to start with confidence, not anxiety.”

Emotional wellness was at the forefront of the project. Brianna Whitlock, licensed clinical social worker from Optimus Healthcare, who helped develop the book, shared her perspective on the broader impact.

“When transportation companies take this kind of proactive approach to child welfare, it demonstrates a commitment that goes far beyond their core service,” she said. “This book fills a genuine gap in preparing children for school transportation.”

From DATTCO’s leadership, the initiative is viewed as a natural extension of the company’s mission. “We know that a child’s first school bus ride is an important step not just in their education, but in their emotional growth,” said Kyle DeVivo, chief operating officer. “This book is our way of saying, We’re here to help. Partnering with Optimus Healthcare has been invaluable in making sure this resource truly serves the children and families we care so deeply about.”

Company President and CEO Don DeVivo echoed this sentiment, framing the book as part of a broader philosophy.

“At DATTCO, we’ve always believed that our responsibility extends beyond transportation, we’re part of each child’s educational journey,” he said, adding that book represents the company’s commitment to innovation and dedication to making every aspect of that journey as positive as possible for the students and families served.

As schools prepare to reopen, DATTCO is organizing events including book reading demonstrations and school bus tours to give families a chance to meet drivers and ask questions ahead of the first day.

Related: Guiding Hands: New York School Bus Driver Supports Young Rider Through Her Anxiety

Related: School Bus Driver Creates Children’s Book to Promote School Bus Safety

Related: (STN Podcast E254) Gus, the Talking Safety Bus: Supporting Educational Access & Student Safety

Related: NC Transportation Manager Channels Passion for Education, Safety into Children’s Books