Baldwin Accepts STN Director of Year Award at TSD Conference

FRISCO, Texas — Keba Baldwin accepted the 2025 Transportation Director of the Year award Saturday during the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference, prior to sitting on a panel relating to safely transporting students with special needs.

Baldwin, the director of transportation and central garage at Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) in Maryland, thanked his mother as well as past and present transportation families.

“I’ve worked in North Carolina. I’ve worked in Virginia. Now, being in Maryland, I cannot go without saying thank you to those team members because what they provided to me was the willingness to share their thoughts, their honesty, their collaboration to help me grow, help them grow,” Baldwin said during his acceptance speech. “There’s a little saying that I always have kept in mind, from my athletic days, ‘you’re only as strong as your weakest person.’ The goal is to build everybody together.”

He thanked those team members for their collaboration and dedication. Addressing his current transportation team at PGCPS, he shared the slogan, “Gorgeous, Prince George’s.”

Baldwin added his team at PGCPS has challenged him to do good things.

“It’s really through your resilience that you have the perseverance,” he said. “These are folks that have been in this industry since day one, since first job out of high school. This is what they’re done for 15 years to 48 years of service. Folks that are in our transportation field and have a strong passion, just like you [all in the audience] have, and so all of this goes to them, because without them, their effort and their push, I’m not here doing this.”

He said it’s the support from various departments that helps drive what transportation does every day. He showed appreciation for his administrative support team, many of whom were in the audience to support him when receiving the award.

“Then finally, to all of you, this is a great venue. I want to say thank you to STN. Thank you to Blue Bird for just creating an opportunity for us to continue to come together, to network, learn from one another,” he concluded. “Each time we come, you meet new people, you learn new ideas. We need that. That’s how we get stronger. So again, thank you to Tony, STN and Bluebird for all that you do for us, it just makes me feel incredibly humble to accept this award, not only for myself, but for my team members past and present. Even with all of you, we’re going to this work happen for our students that we serve.”

Steven Whaley, alternative fuels manager of award sponsor Blue Bird, introduced Baldwin as a data-driven, technology-savvy director. “It’s my honor to present this award to someone whose career journey is as inspiring as his leadership” he said.

PCGPS transports over 85,000 students, over 4,500 of which are students with special needs transported on the school bus. it is the 10th largest school district in in the U.S.

Baldwin is featured in the November edition of School Transportation News magazine.