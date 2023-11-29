Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E188) Onsite at the TSD Conference, Part 2/2: Contracting, Safety & Leadership

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 188

By Claudia Newton
Teresa Fleming of the School District of Philadelphia (center) and Clint Breyer of Safety Vision (second from right) join this week’s podcast.

Tony and Ryan caught up with several friends at the TSD Conference, who shared about the latest and greatest in transporting students with special needs.

Gregg Prettyman, vice president of FirstAlt by First Student, shares how tailored transportation contracting assists districts serving students with special needs.

Clint Breyer, director of sales in student transportation for Safety Vision, discusses modern developments with school bus camera systems. (Timestamp 12:56)

Teresa Fleming, executive director of operations for the School District of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, accepted her award for Transportation Director of the Year at the TSD Conference and weighs in on what leadership entails. (Timestamp 21:43)

Read more about the TSD Conference.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 


Conversation with First Student. 

 


Conversation with Safety Vision. 

 


Message from Scraper Systems. 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Long-time Industry Veteran ‘Buster’ Bynum Dies

