(STN Podcast E188) Onsite at the TSD Conference, Part 2/2: Contracting, Safety & Leadership

Tony and Ryan caught up with several friends at the TSD Conference, who shared about the latest and greatest in transporting students with special needs.

Gregg Prettyman, vice president of FirstAlt by First Student, shares how tailored transportation contracting assists districts serving students with special needs.

Clint Breyer, director of sales in student transportation for Safety Vision, discusses modern developments with school bus camera systems. (Timestamp 12:56)

Teresa Fleming, executive director of operations for the School District of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, accepted her award for Transportation Director of the Year at the TSD Conference and weighs in on what leadership entails. (Timestamp 21:43)

