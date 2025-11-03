STN Announces 10th Year of Rising Superstar Profiles

For the past 10 years, School Transportation News has requested nominations of student transporters who are demonstrating leadership or innovation in their school bus operations but may not have received the public or industry-wide recognition they deserve. Ten individuals are highlighted in the November issue of the magazine.

Nicole Brown

Bus Driver/Training & Safety Coordinator

Burnt Hills/Ballston Lake Transportation, New York

I am recommending Nicole Brown as a candidate for a nominee as a Rising Star. Nicole started her employment with Burnt Hills/Ballston Lake in 2007 as a substitute school bus driver. Over the years, she has been an exceptional school bus driver showing patience and guidance to all of her students. Her driving record is exemplary. She later became our SBDI instructor and 19A trainer, and is now our training and safety coordinator as well. Nicole has guided our new staff into successful driving tests results and is continually working on improving our safety and knowledge with our ever changing DMV and federal

guidelines.

Paul Ahn

Senior General Manager

Zūm – Seattle, Washington and San Francisco, California

Paul Ahn serves as senior general manager at Zūm, where he oversees operations for Seattle Public Schools and San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD).

Since joining Zūm in 2022 as general manager — he was the company’s first employee in Seattle, where he built the bus yard from the ground up — Ahn has demonstrated superior management and leadership skills. This year Ahn moved into a senior leadership role, where he now also oversees Zūm’s team in San Francisco.

In recent months, Ahn has overseen Zūm’s expansion in Seattle, which includes a second bus yard. In San Francisco, Ahn added 300 bus drivers.

“Paul has truly been a game changer for SF operations,” said Tomas Beccar Varela, interim executive director of student transportation for SFUSD. “His professionalism and extensive experience have raised the bar for our entire team. Paul consistently approaches challenges with a solution-oriented mindset, always focusing on actionable plans that move us forward. His attention to detail is evident in everything he does, and it’s clear that he takes great pride in delivering quality results.”

Other achievements include managing about 250 drivers and serving on a committee to help train and support new managers. Ahn is a respected leader and ensures there are opportunities for career growth on his team. He works hard to promote diversity and inclusion; for example, he created a nondenominational religious observance room at the Seattle bus yard. “I want everyone to feel included,” he said.

Ahn excels in handling the challenges and high-level coordination his job requires and credits some of this to his experience working at FedEx and in the hotel industry. His positive, driver-first work culture focuses on communication and keeping drivers safe and comfortable with all the tools and training they need.

Fred Amstutz

Lead Mechanic/School Bus Driver

Post School District #273, Idaho

Fred serves as our lead mechanic. I frequently highlight the value of having more team members who possess his qualities. He consistently maintains a positive attitude, demonstrates a strong willingness to learn and actively shares his knowledge with others. His work ethic is exemplary. Additionally, he volunteers his time to his church and community. I would like to recognize him as a highly valuable member of our team.

Fred is a key component to the success of our daily operation. Not only does he have the knowledge and expertise to handle all of the mechanical issues that arise with our fleet of 49 vehicles, he is the first to volunteer for extra service to our department. Anything from barbecuing the burgers to driving our bus in the local parade, to doing a sports trip, to running a bus route. Fred is easy to approach and listens attentively to drivers concerns about the buses. Fred takes directive well, yet is never hesitant to use his own voice when asked for input. Our respect for and appreciation of Fred is heartfelt.

Debra Ard

Transportation Supervisor

Orangeburg County School District, South Carolina

Mrs. Debra Ard exemplifies the qualities of a rising star in student transportation through her exceptional leadership, dedication and decades-long commitment to student safety and operational excellence. With more than 40 years of service—spanning roles as a teacher’s assistant, bus driver, driver trainer, and currently as transportation supervisor for Orangeburg County School District—Mrs. Ard has demonstrated unmatched resilience, adaptability and professional growth.

Her outstanding contributions were recently recognized when she was nominated for and awarded the 2024–2025 South Carolina Association of Pupil Transportation (SCAPT) Administrator of the Year, presented at SCAPT’s 50th Anniversary Conference in July 2025. This prestigious honor reflects her impactful leadership, her ability to foster collaboration among staff and her consistent efforts to improve transportation operations for the benefit of students and families.

Mrs. Ard is known for her integrity, compassion, and unwavering focus on student-centered service. She leads with humility while inspiring excellence in others, creating a culture of trust, accountability and continuous improvement. Her commitment to operational efficiency, staff development and safety innovation has elevated the performance and morale of her department. Through her vision, experience and genuine care for people, Mrs. Ard not only meets expectations—she consistently exceeds them. Her proven record of accomplishments, recent state-level recognition, and exemplary leadership make her a deserving candidate for the STN Rising Transportation Star honor.

LaTedra Bailey

Director of Transportation

Huffman ISD, Texas

I am pleased to recommend Ms. Bailey for recognition, as she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and resilience in her role as a new director. She has worked diligently to build up the department while rebuilding the trust of both staff and the community. Her positivity, willingness to help at all times, and ability to foster teamwork have significantly increased morale. Despite facing serious challenges such as ongoing construction issues and driver shortages, Ms. Bailey has overcome these obstacles with grace and determination, setting a strong foundation for continued success.

Travis Bean

Bus Mechanic

Carroll Consolidated School Corporation, Indiana

Travis Bean has revamped and organized bus garage upon hiring. He has great response and rapport with bus drivers and transportation contacts at each building in our corporation and has improved first visit state inspection passing rates to at or nearly perfect on an annual basis. Travis created a pit stop area for the “Kindy 500” for kindergartners to repair their cardboard boxes during race day at the end of the year and decorates school buses with the Christmas theme for our annual Flora Christmas Parade. He assists in cost saving measures with transportation such as route creation/updates and reducing fuel consumption and helps as needed with snow removal and other winter related tasks.

Lauren Beaty

Grants and Engagement Manager

Blue Bird Corporation, Georgia

Lauren started with Blue Bird around three years ago and was enlisted with reimagining our community efforts and managing all grant and EPA related projects. She single-handedly reinstated our charitable foundations and took on several grant related projects that led to our award of the MESC Grant in 2025. Lauren is a strong leader with a true and honest passion for the community and what we strive for at Blue Bird. She is always a positive sounding board for others and never hesitates to lend a hand. She believes that a company has a duty to it’s community and employees and works hard to ensure that Blue Bird continues to grow it’s roots, not only here in Georgia but nationwide.

Russell Bergeron

Mechanic

Marysville Joint Unified School District, California

Works hard and helps others when not asked to. When theres slow day he cleans the shop without being told, always stays busy.

William Bramblette III

Transportation/Maintenance Director

Heath City Schools, Ohio

Transportation: Implemented Tyler technology routing system with tablets for all student transportation. Purchased a new 2025 International wheelchair bus, purchased a new 2024 Isuzu box truck for transporting band instruments and props and a used 2018 Micro Blue Bird school bus. Updated the RCI real-time camera system with Wi-Fi capability on all fleet vehicles.

Maintenance: Replaced all heating and cooling in our Heath Middle School and Heath High School, updated playground layouts, repaired all heaters and thermostats in transportation garage with regular maintenance contract will all buildings. Updated all toiletry contract with Cintas, including items for mechanics and bus drivers.

Leadership traits: Communication, dedication, integrity, confident and resilient.

Micah Brassfield

Vice President of Operations

TransPar, Nationwide (Texas-based)

Building upon a family legacy of excellence in student transportation, Micah exhibits a rare and exceptional combination of professionalism, expertise, and passion for her work. Inspired by her father’s four decades (and counting!) of service in student transportation, Micah developed an understanding early on of both the operational complexities and the critical role transportation plays in a student’s educational journey. As the vice president of TransPar, every recommendation Micah makes to our clients and every action she takes in her work reflects her unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence and support for students, educational leaders and the communities she serves. Her dedication to these core principles has allowed her to support hundreds of school districts across the U.S., annually, with implementing improvements to their transportation operations long term.

Beginning her career as an educator, Micah’s approach to student transportation is driven by a deep appreciation for equitable access to education, an insight that continues to shape her student-first approach. This perspective has made her not only a powerful advocate for student transportation, but also a compassionate, solutions-driven leader who empowers those around her while fostering a culture grounded in humility and mutual respect.

Micah is, without question, one of the most knowledgeable professionals in the field of student transportation. Yet what truly sets her apart is her authenticity, integrity and the admirable way she leads—by example, with both conviction and heart.

Michael E Brown

Founder/President/CEO

Michael’s Transportation Service, Inc., California

Why Michael E. Brown Should Be Considered for This Recognition

1. Founder and Visionary Leader

Michael E. Brown is the founder and CEO of Michael’s Transportation Service, Inc., an Employee-Owned Company that has been safely serving California’s students, seniors, and communities since 1982. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a single bus to a fleet recognized statewide for excellence in safety, reliability, and professionalism.

2. Commitment to Workforce Development and Second Chances

Through the establishment of MTS Training Academy, Inc., Michael created a pathway for thousands of individuals—including returning citizens and underserved populations—to become licensed, trained, and gainfully employed in the commercial driving industry. His academy is a beacon of economic empowerment and social impact, certified by the State of California and respected across the workforce development community.

3. Positive Leadership Traits

Servant Leadership: Michael Brown leads with humility, heart, and a deep commitment to people over profit.

Faith-Driven Vision: His values shape the culture of both MTS and the Academy, placing integrity, accountability, and purpose at the forefront.

Mentorship & Legacy Building: He actively mentors leaders within and beyond his company, positioning the next generation—including family—toward sustainable success.

Resilience & Innovation:.From navigating economic downturns to expanding training opportunities, he has shown enduring strength and adaptability.

4. Awards and Recognitions*

Recently acclaimed Contractor of the Year for 2025 by the National School Bus Fleet Magazine

Honored by state and local officials for **outstanding contributions to workforce development

Recognized by churches and nonprofits for faith-based leadership and service

Celebrated for over four decades of safe, student-centered transportation

5. Legacy of Excellence and Impact

Michael Brown has created more than a company—he’s built a legacy rooted in faith, family, and freedom through the company ESOP. His leadership has touched lives across California, restored dignity to the overlooked, and created economic mobility for countless families.

Bernando Brown

Director, Student Transportation

DeKalb County School District, Georgia

Bernando C. Brown exemplifies what it means to be a rising star in student transportation leadership. Though his impact spans years of service, his approach to the work, the culture he builds and the systems he implements reflect a leader who is just getting started in terms of influence and innovation.

Since assuming the role of director of student transportation for DeKalb County School District, Georgia’s third-largest school system, Bernando has transformed how transportation is led, measured, and aligned to student outcomes.

He has rebuilt the department’s leadership structure to focus on performance accountability and team development, created and delivered original leadership training series aligned with district priorities, elevated recruitment and retention through targeted initiatives, mentorship models and a focus on purpose-driven work culture, spearheaded strategic upgrades in fleet modernization and service delivery systems and championed student safety through operational readiness practices modeled after his military background.

Bernando’s leadership style is straightforward, transparent and built on mutual respect. He challenges his team to think critically, solve problems and lead with integrity. He doesn’t micromanage, he equips.

He was recently honored as the Metro RESA Transportation Director of the Year for SY 2025, a recognition that reflects the impact he has had not only in DeKalb but across the state through professional development, mentorship and strategic partnerships. He also serves on several advisory boards and regularly contributes to statewide initiatives and national conversations. In every setting, Bernando leads with clarity, urgency, and compassion. He doesn’t seek the spotlight, but his work speaks volumes.

Lyle Campbell

Operations Director

Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools, Ohio

It is with great enthusiasm that I recommend Lyle Campbell as a rising star in the field of school transportation. In a remarkably short period of time, Lyle has made a lasting impact on our district through a combination of innovation, leadership and an unwavering commitment to students, families, and staff.

One of Lyle’s most impressive accomplishments was vetted, selected and implemented a new district-wide routing software—a feat in itself—but what sets him apart is that he personally routed over 1,100 students during winter break in his very first year on the job. This not only speaks to his work ethic, but also to his deep understanding of operational logistics and dedication to ensuring a smooth return to school for families and drivers alike.

In his pursuit of transparency and access, Lyle has opened up routing information to other district departments and to families, allowing both staff and parents to view bus assignments and real-time pickup and drop-off times. This has improved communication, reduced confusion, and increased confidence in our transportation system.

Lyle has also revamped the district’s bus maintenance program, introducing more proactive practices that have both reduced costly breakdowns and saved the district significant funds. He has secured grants and other funding sources to upgrade their aging bus camera systems and provide GPS-enabled tablets for substitute drivers, making their fleet safer and more efficient.

But Lyle’s greatest contribution goes beyond logistics and equipment—it’s the relationships he has built. He has worked hard to foster trust and open lines of communication with parents and students, making pupil management and bus stop safety top priorities. He demonstrates genuine compassion for his drivers, supporting them with difficult student situations and offering guidance and practical solutions rooted in empathy and respect.

He is also visible and accessible, regularly attending student sporting events and community activities, and always making time to speak with parents and residents who have questions or concerns. Perhaps most admirably, Lyle leads with humility—taking ownership and accountability, even when challenges arise that are beyond his direct control.

In every way, Lyle Campbell embodies what it means to be a dedicated and forward-thinking leader in school transportation. His blend of innovation, integrity and human connection sets him apart, and I have no doubt he will continue to accomplish great things in this field.

Brian Churovia

Transportation Director

Montour School District, Pennsylvania

In January 2023, Brian inherited a transportation department in shambles. Twenty-six out of his 60 buses failed state inspection within his first year. The department was also using routing technology that was so outdated they could no longer update it. Over the past two and a half years, Brian has updated the routing software to Athena Edulog, he has flipped the fleet and purchased 22 new vehicles while getting rid of 26 buses. He updated the cameras in the buses, radios, added GPS to half the buses so far and launched a parent portal app to allow parents to track their kids buses to and from school. In less than three years, Brian has taken an outdated, rusty old fleet and taken them to a new level where Montour can be proud and parents can feel safe and well provided for as their students go to and from school.

Carlos Cunningham

Delegated Behind the Wheel Trainer/Bus Driver

Lodi Unified School District, California

Carlos is the picture of what positive leadership traits are. His quiet confidence and quick creativeness ways in finding a positive solution, when brainstorming a problem. Carlos excels in every new task that he is given. Carlos is a quick learner and eager to learn new things. Carlos promotes positivity with his peers and co-worker when engaging in conversation.

When Carlos is training, he is soft spoken, relaxed and patient with the person he is training. This makes the trainee very comfortable. Carlos is going to the academy in Sacramento California to become a state certified instructor in January 2026.

Carlos was nominated employee of the year 2023-2024.

Tiffany Dameron

School Bus Operations Manager

National Trails School Bus, Detroit, Michigan

Tiffany Dameron has served as a leader within the pupil transportation industry for nearly a decade! Within this timeframe, she has excelled in the positions of dispatch supervisor, terminal manager, and, currently, school bus operations manager. In her role as school bus operations manager, Tiffany oversees the daily operations of Detroit Public School Community District’s second largest pupil transportation provider, National Trails School Bus, LLC, which serves the district’s total student population of 52,000, the largest in the State of Michigan. Along with her staff of 200 employees, including a safety director, dispatch supervisors, school bus drivers, school bus aides, sedan drivers, and mechanics, Tiffany ensures all of the DPSCD’s pupils entrusted to National Trails School Bus, LLC arrive to and from school each day safely and soundly!

According to National Trails School Bus, LLC’s Human Resources Director Matthew Shad, Tiffany is so successful in her role as school bus operations manager because she is not afraid to take initiative! He said, “Tiffany has embraced new technology and is using it as intended to create greater efficiencies and streamline processes. For example, with regard to our payroll system, Paylocity, Tiffany started utilizing the software to communicate to employees status changes without waiting for direction. Further, there have been lots of recent changes, and new processes have been developed and implemented relative to safety reporting. Tiffany has embraced these new processes and has worked to ensure that they have been applied properly and timely. Finally, regardless of what the topic/item/issue is, when I make initial contact to discuss this with Tiffany, she is already aware of the circumstances, which indicates she has her ‘finger on the pulse,’ and this is critical to operational excellence.”

Dawn Davalos

School Bus Driver

Byron-Bergen CSD, NY

Dawn has been driving school bus with our district for 20 years. She was chosen as “Professional Transportation of Year” this year. She has outstanding attendance! Dawn has always been willing to help, whether its in the office answering phones, bus routing for the summer or driving sports runs. She is great with all of her children and takes the time to get to know each and everyone. Dawn is constantly getting positive emails from parents, coaches and coaches from other districts.

Jose De La Garza

Fleet Supervisor

Katy ISD, Texas

Jose De Le Garza is an outstanding example of an up-and-coming leader in the school transportation industry. Although relatively new to the student transportation world, Jose has quickly made a significant impact since joining Katy ISD just over a year ago. With a background in municipal fleet maintenance—trading fire engines for school buses—Jose brought fresh eyes, sharp instincts and a strong commitment to safety and service.

In that short time, he has risen from mechanic to shop foreman and now serves as fleet supervisor, a reflection of his leadership ability, technical expertise and dedication to excellence. Jose identified and corrected numerous safety concerns upon arrival, dramatically improved shop morale and created an environment where mechanics are empowered, respected and motivated to do their best work.

What sets Jose apart is his people-first leadership style. He leads by example, never hesitating to get his hands dirty, and he actively mentors his team to help them grow professionally. He’s deeply committed to education and is preparing to begin teaching with a local technician training organization—further extending his impact beyond his district.

Jose may have flown under the radar until now, but his work and leadership speak volumes. He is exactly the kind of emerging leader this industry needs—and deserves to be recognized for the difference he’s already making.

Kim Ellis

Director of Transportation

Marietta City Schools, Georgia

Kim has led the transportation department for Marietta City Schools for 14 years. During that time, she has also served and directed several school transportation related organizations on the state and national level. Mrs. Ellis has created a cohesive and organized department which thrives off a culture that is second to none. Her department is frequently meeting through team-bonding activities, and she is focused on the recognition of those in her department. Kim has employed various apps and user-friendly platforms for our community, and her commitment to working with our school-based administration on safety and security serves as a model for other districts.

Savannah Fernandez

Director of Risk, Safety & Training

Star Shuttle, LLC, Texas

Savannah exemplifies the qualities of a rising superstar in the transportation field through a blend of technical excellence, visionary leadership and a steadfast commitment to innovation and equity. Her contributions have already begun to shape the future of transportation, making her a standout candidate for this recognition.

Savannah led the successful planning and implementation of Star Shuttle’s new unique out of the box training program for its school bus drivers to receive their annual refresher training prior to the start of this school year. Star provided lunch while Savannah and the training team conducted team building through School Bus Jeopardy. With quirky driving trivia (courtesy of trivia learned at the 2025 STN EXPO West) and quick-fire questions, it had everyone laughing, learning and showing off their knowledge. This new training platform helped Star’s drivers build confidence, reconnect with fellow drivers and genuinely enjoy the training experience. By the end of the session, every driver left with a refreshed understanding of safety and driving protocols, a few great prizes, and most importantly – a big smile and some unforgettable memories.

She was also part of Star’s safety innovation and sustainability team spearheaded by Star’s CEO, John Walker. The Safety innovation team helped integrate emerging technologies to connect AI-driven safety monitoring of its drivers to increase driver and passenger safety. Through Savannah’s leadership, Star Shuttle has earned multiple safety awards from the National Safety Council over the years including the most recent 2025 Innovative Practices in Traffic Safety award. Star’s sustainability team aimed at reducing transportation-related emissions by implementing a company idling goal and bonus incentive for low idle times which was led by Savannah and has been successful.

Savannah’s positive leadership is collaborative, visionary and inclusive. She fosters an engaging safety culture and is respected for her mentorship and people focused approach. She is not only excelling in her current role but is also setting a new standard for what the next generation of transportation leaders can achieve. Her innovative work, dedication to equity and sustainability, and ability to inspire others makes her an ideal candidate for the Rising Transportation Superstar award.

Stephanie Fussell

Director of Operations

Buckled In, Virginia

Stephanie leads a team of transportation professionals who get some of the most challenging students to school safely everyday across the country. A former educator, she moved into the transportation world to help improve a situation she identified as needing improvement. By applying her education and business skills to the transportation challenge, she has helped to redefine Buckled In’s process and has helped to support thousands of families each day.

This year she took the company and its ability to support schools and families to the next level leading a technology upgrade that has positioned her team in a rest place for meeting needs. The new operational platform she helped to design and build is now providing realtime ride information to families and schools and has created routing and communication efficiencies that are lower in transportation costs. Her tireless energy and commitment to her team is paying dividends for all involved and is paving the way for new alternative transportation solutions.

Jennifer Gardella

Director of Transportation

Rockwall ISD, Texas

Accomplishments:

In 2024-2025, We trained 24 drivers that earned their CDL, completed 1,820 trips, completed 30,951 shuttles, completed 17,442 routes, Campuses have helped support drivers with over 616 Bus Conduct concerns, and We completed 5,643 midday/speech routes. Featured in School BusRide in March 2025 as a Member Spotlight. NTAPT Historian for 2023-2024 and Web Master for 2024-2025

Leadership traits: Developing team members so that when they’re ready to take on leadership roles, they have the skills and confidence to succeed. Being a strong mentor for her to so they grown individually but also as a team.Invests in training, mentoring, and recognizing bus drivers and transportation staff, building a cohesive and motivated team.

Streamlines transportation systems to ensure punctual, reliable, and cost-effective service. Uses data and feedback to make informed decisions that improve service delivery.

Amanda Gibson

Bus Driver

Upper Lake Unified School District, California

Amanda is a gem! She is always at work with a smile on her face and she never misses a day of work. She loves her job and the students she transports. She has the cleanest and [most] well-behaved bus. It is a direct reflection of the love and support she shows her students and bus. Amanda is always helpful when supplying vehicles for sports and she takes pride in making sure the vans are clean for our students and staff. She is also very funny. We tell her all the time that she should do stand up comedy! I respect and appreciate Amanda every day and am super blessed to have her on my team. She deserves all the praise that can be offered to her! I know winning this award would make her year! She is a true leader and an amazing human. Thank you for taking the time to read this. There are so many wonderful things about Amanda that I could go on and on!

Ramona Gonzalez

Operations Supervisor

Klein ISD, Texas

Ramona Gonzalez has quickly distinguished herself as one of Klein ISD transportation’s brightest rising stars. In addition to excelling in her daily responsibilities, she has taken on the critical role of third-party tester, ensuring that new drivers are held to the highest standards of safety and compliance. Her professionalism, knowledge, and attention to detail have made her an invaluable asset to our team and a trusted resource for colleagues.

Key Contributions & Strengths: Certified Third-Party Tester: Administers driving evaluations with fairness and consistency, ensuring all drivers meet state and district safety requirements. Safety advocate: Reinforces best practices through thorough evaluations, setting high expectations that strengthen our entire transportation program. Operational reliability: Dependable in every assignment, demonstrating precision in route execution and a proactive approach to challenges. Mentorship & support: Encourages and guides new drivers through the testing process, easing nerves while still upholding rigorous standards. Professional growth: Continues to expand her expertise, showing a commitment to both personal development and the advancement of her department.

Her impact includes: Raised the level of driver readiness by conducting comprehensive evaluations that prioritize student safety. Enhanced the confidence of new drivers through supportive, professional testing experiences. Reinforced Klein ISD’s reputation for excellence in transportation by ensuring all certified drivers are highly prepared.third-party tester reflects not only her technical expertise but also her integrity, fairness, and dedication to our mission. Colleagues describe her as approachable, thorough, and an inspiration to those entering the profession.

I am honored to nominate Ramona Gonzalez as a Rising Transportation Superstar. Her dual contributions as a transportation professional and certified third-party tester highlight her as both a role model and a future leader in school transportation.

Brittney Hardin

Operations Manager

New Albany Floyd County Schools, Indiana

Prior to my arrival as director of transportation, Ms Hardin as administrative assistant at to the department took the helm and lead the department with the successful ending of the 2024-2025 school year. As I arrived and restructured the department she applied for and [was] promoted to the department’s operation manager. She continues to strive for excellence and think of ways that can better the department by bringing out of the box thinking on how we can bring people into the department faster, revamping our programs and streamline our overall goals of becoming more effective and efficient department. She is also eager to learn and use that knowledge to become a positive member of the transportation team.

Lynnette Harper

Field Supervisor

Norfolk City Public Schools, Virginia

After being a driver for many years Ms. Harper became a supervisor. She is always available to her colleagues and her drivers and assistants who she oversees. She ensures that all of her buses are running smoothly and safely. She never leaves a conversation without letting me know I am doing a great job and making me feel valued.

Brian Herrell

Director of Transportation

South Western School District, Pennsylvania

Brian has faithfully served in his role as transportation director for the past five years, and during that time, he has exemplified leadership, innovation and unwavering commitment to student success and staff well-being.

Brian’s leadership was put to the test from the moment he joined the district—at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He quickly adapted to extraordinary circumstances, adjusting transportation routes, implementing a system to sanitize buses between runs and collaborating closely with building principals to maintain instructional schedules despite ever-changing transportation challenges. His ability to lead during crisis demonstrated not only his logistical acumen but also his calm under pressure and his focus on student safety and learning continuity.

In the years since, Brian has navigated the persistent challenge of a shrinking workforce and an ongoing driver shortage. Despite these obstacles, he has continued to deliver exceptional service, often stepping into the driver’s seat himself to ensure that no route goes unfilled. His visibility and dedication have earned the respect of his team and the trust of the broader school community.

Brian is a fierce advocate for his transportation staff. He has consistently championed improved working conditions and sought additional benefits for drivers and mechanics. Under his leadership, the district maintains a modern fleet with excellent inspection records, with few buses ever sidelined for maintenance or safety issues.

Beyond day-to-day operations, Brian embodies what it means to be a collaborative leader. He regularly attends board meetings to provide insight and advocate for district-wide needs. He meets with township officials to coordinate around road projects, and his expertise in routing software has made him a valued resource not only in our district but across the county—other schools have sought his guidance as they implement similar systems.

Brian truly redefines what a transportation director can and should be. His passion for his job is unmistakable—he frequently shares how much he loves his work, and it shows in every aspect of his performance. His deep knowledge, dedication to students and staff, and commitment to excellence make him an outstanding candidate for this honor.

It is with great pride and confidence that I submit this nomination for Brian. He is an invaluable asset to our district and to the educational community at large. I would be more than happy to provide additional information in support of his nomination.

Tina Hockaday

Supervisor of Transportation

Harford County Public Schools, Maryland

It is with great pride and admiration that I nominate Tina Hockaday for the Rising Transportation SuperStar Award. Her journey within our school system, Harford County Public Schools (HCPS), is a true testament to dedication, perseverance, and a passion for student transportation excellence.

Starting her career as a school bus driver, Tina quickly distinguished herself through her reliability, professionalism and deep care for the students she transported each day. Her commitment to safety and service led her to take on greater responsibilities, and she was promoted to the role of transportation coordinator. In this position, she demonstrated exceptional organizational skills, a talent for problem-solving and trained hundreds of people to become certified HCPS school bus drivers and attendants.

Now serving as our supervisor of transportation, Tina continues to lead with integrity, innovation and with a safety mindset for our students, drivers, attendants, schools, and the community. What makes her journey even more inspiring is her decision to return to school to further her education—an effort that reflects her unwavering commitment to personal and professional growth. Her academic achievements have directly contributed to her effectiveness as a leader and her ability to implement forward-thinking strategies that benefit our HCPS school community.

Tina is not only a rising star in transportation—she is a role model for others in the field. Her story is one of hard work, continuous learning, and a deep-rooted dedication to making a difference. I can think of no one more deserving of this recognition.

Eric Huegerich

Senior General Manager

Zūm – San Bernardino and Palm Springs, California

As senior general manager of Zūm’s operations in San Bernardino and Palm Springs, California, Eric Huegerich is a collaborative leader and skillful communicator who takes pride in creating a supportive work environment and giving back to the community.

This year Huegerich was promoted to a senior leadership position, overseeing Zūm’s operations in San Bernardino City Unified and Palm Springs Unified school districts. Notably, he has focused on solving the school bus driver shortages in both markets, which are now fully staffed. In Palm Springs, where Zūm recently launched its partnership with the district, Eric oversees 90 drivers and 40 attendants, all of whom were hired, onboarded, and trained before the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Huegerich listens to team members’ ideas and concerns and truly values the communities he serves. He has taken the lead on several local initiatives for Zūm, including a holiday toy drive and an event in partnership with CHiPs for Kids and Ronald McDonald House to donate bicycles to children in need.

Prior to joining Zūm in 2023, Huegerich worked in transportation and logistics at Amazon, Hertz and in the private jet industry. He says what attracted him to student transportation was doing “something that mattered.”

Other accomplishments include:

Managing Zūm’s expansion in San Bernardino, where Huegerich now oversees 220+ drivers, 100+ attendants and 60+ additional routes.

Training 100+ brand new drivers in-house in the last year.

Leading Zūm’s launch in Palm Springs Unified School District, where a longstanding driver shortage was solved before the 2025-26 school year. Local news station KESQ recently spoke with Huegerich about Zūm’s preparation.

Co-designing a “shadow program” that pairs new school bus drivers with a cover driver or trainer so they feel 100% comfortable with their routes by the time they start driving on their own.

Having no major safety incidents or concerns for the entire 2024-2025 school year.

When he’s not working, Huegerich enjoys spending time with his family and coaching little league baseball.

Dusty Hurley

Bus Driver

USD 252, Kansas

Dusty Hurley is a true unsung hero of USD 252. He’s an outstanding bus driver who does far more than just get students from point A to point B—he builds meaningful relationships with students, parents, teachers, coaches, and administrators alike. His calm presence, reliability, and care for kids make him a trusted figure in our school community.

Dusty drives regular morning and afternoon routes, and he’s also behind the wheel for most athletic events and field trips—always dependable, always ready. But his contribution doesn’t stop there. When he’s not driving, you’ll find him supporting students as a para-educator or pitching in with maintenance projects around the district.

No task is too small, and no job is beneath him. Dusty is willing to help in any way he can, always putting the needs of others before his own. His work ethic is unmatched, his attitude is humble, and his impact is lasting.

We’re grateful for all he does—quietly, consistently and with heart.

Malikah Jenkins

Head Bus Driver/Supervisor of Transportation Atlantic County

State of NJ- Department of Children and Families, New Jersey

Malikah started with us as a part-time bus driver in May 2022. She has always done her job and extra tasks without hesitation and with a smile on her face. She is a quiet person and normally keeps to herself. Her supervisor recently retired and the position was posted as a promotional opportunity. She was hesitate to apply because she felt unsure about her capabilities and unsure she would be successful as a supervisor. I had a conversation with her tried to get her to see her potential. I encouraged her to trust her instincts and told her that she was more than capable of the position responsibilities. I told her the worst thing in life someone can say to you is no. Do not ever let fear and uncertainty hold you back from an opportunity. She applied and was promoted to supervisor of transportation in Atlantic County.

She has read every policy and follows them like a guidebook. She communicates with her staff verbally and in writing like a seasoned professional. She meets with her staff regularly and helps redirect her staff when necessary. She encourages her staff and makes a point to praise when they are doing a great job. She has outstanding customer service communication skills with districts, parents/ guardians and staff. She has been a rising star and has a deep desire to learn and retains what she has learned. She comes to me and asks for advice and how to handle situations she hasn’t dealt with yet. Most importantly she takes that advice and implements it into her supervision. She has a desire to learn and has demonstrated outstanding leadership in a very short amount of time she has been a supervisor. Please accept my nomination for Malikah Jenkins.

Craig Kirkpatrick

Supervisor of Transportation

Chambersburg Area School District, Pennsylvania

Craig is one of the hardest working individuals that I have had the pleasure of working with at CASD. He goes to all lengths to ensure our almost 10,000 students are transported to and from school safely. He has been known to put his on tasks on hold, to fill in as a special needs bus aide. This is one example of being a hands on leaders. Our fleet of buses travels on average 10,000 per day.

During the past year, Craig led the way in soliciting new transportation software that will assist the District in accomplishing our vision of 2030 Schools of Distinction. The software will be a vital part in grade reconfiguration from K-5, 6-8, 9-12 to K-3, 4-6, 7-8, 9-12 and assist in reassigning students from three to four shuttered schools. Without Craig’s leadership to pursue a new transportation software, the task of reconfiguration and reassignment would have been burdensome.

David LaMotte

Transportation Director

Troup ISD, Texas

David LaMotte serves as the transportation director for Troup ISD and currently holds the position of president of the East Texas Chapter of the Texas Association for Pupil Transportation (TAPT). His unwavering dedication to student transportation and his commitment to supporting both his team and the broader educational community make him an exceptional candidate for this recognition.

David is widely regarded as a trusted expert in transportation logistics and mechanical operations. He consistently goes above and beyond to assist not only his own staff but also colleagues across neighboring school districts. His collaborative spirit and technical knowledge make him a go-to resource for problem-solving and innovation in school transportation.

As a passionate advocate for professional development, David actively promotes TAPT initiatives, regional chapter events, and other learning opportunities that benefit school districts. Under his leadership, the East Texas Chapter has flourished, hosting well-attended meetings, featuring impactful speakers, and maintaining a vibrant email network that fosters knowledge-sharing among members and vendors.

David’s influence extends beyond transportation. He has contributed to presentations with the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), offering valuable insights into the unique challenges and opportunities faced by small school districts. He regularly disseminates critical updates on legislation and policy changes, such as SB 546, the recently passed Texas law mandating seat belts on school buses, ensuring that districts remain informed and compliant.

In regions like East Texas, where many districts are small and often under-recognized, leaders like David play a pivotal role. His ability to elevate the voices of smaller communities, advocate for equitable resources, and build strong professional networks exemplifies the qualities of a Rising Superstar.

Toni Lawson

Lead driver

Loudoun County Public Schools, Virginia

Toni has been a fantastic lead driver for lcps for many years. She is professional, knowledgeable and kind. She cares deeply for the students of LCPS and leads her drivers with kindness and respect.

Robin Lumos

Transportation Supervisor/Trainer

Nye County School District, Nevada

Robin started as a Bus Aide in 2013. She earner her CDL in 2018 and was a sub bus driver until 2021, when she became a State of Nevada certified bus driver trainer. She updated and streamlined the districts training program and assisted including the new ELDT training requirements. She single handedly modernized our [special education] training and equipment, including annual testing/certification for use. She helped make recommendations for updating the State of Nevada School Bus Driver Training Manual related to the new training requirements and documentation. In November 2022, she received her Nevada CMV Third-Party Examiner Certification. In July 2024, Robin was hired as our transportation supervisor/trainer. She leads the training section of the department as well as splitting duty of overall daily operations with the other supervisor. Her quiet and calm demeanor and empathy toward our employees has provided a a smoother operational tempo and helped increase employee engagement.

Robin McCarter

Teacher/Bus Driver

Eustace ISD, TX

Robin has been working for our district for many years. She chose to start driving for the transportation department over 12 years ago. Robin goes above and beyond to make sure every student get to and from school safely and makes sure each student that rides her bus knows they are valued and loved. She is one of the top notch drivers for our district always following through with every task assigned with a smile on her face.

Brittnea Melton

Bus Driver

Maconaquah School Corporation, Indiana

Brittnea came to us wanting to learn how to drive a school bus so she could stay on the same schedule as her personal children attending school. Not only was she a quick learner on how to handle the bus she also quickly learned how to maintain discipline on the buses while showing grace and kindness in stressful situations. She has become a leader with the older drivers helping them with technology that has been implemented on the buses through tablets. Anything I’ve asked of her she has gone above and beyond. If you’ve ever been a bus driver then you know somethings can’t be taught and some people just are a natural. She has the qualities that are hard to come by these days. She is seizure and CPR trained! Maconaquah School Corporation values her greatly.

Raymond Montoya

Transportation/Safety Supervisor

Sheridan School District 2, Colorado

I am proud to nominate Raymond Montoya, supervisor of transportation and safety for Sheridan School District 2, for STN’s 2025 Rising Transportation SuperStar recognition. Raymond exemplifies what it means to lead with integrity, vision, and an unwavering commitment to student safety and success.

Since taking on his leadership role, Raymond has implemented critical improvements in routing efficiency, driver training, and safety protocols—significantly reducing route delays and increasing on-time performance across the district. He played a key role in launching a student-focused transportation communication system that has enhanced transparency and built greater trust with families. His collaborative approach has fostered stronger partnerships between transportation, school leadership, and the broader community.

Raymond’s leadership is defined by his calm professionalism, solution-oriented mindset, and sincere dedication to serving students and staff. His presence is felt not only in the day-to-day logistics but also in the care he shows to every driver, every student, and every family who depends on safe and reliable school transportation.

Our entire district is better because of Raymond’s leadership, and we believe he is truly deserving of this recognition.

Tammy Muehsam

School Bus Driver

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, California

Very positive even on the hard hectic days. Fun/ friendly positive to everyone she comes in contact with. Not a bad word to say about anyone. She gets different routes and situation thrown at her, she always has a smile and gets through the day. A positive smile, kind heart that you can always count on when.and if your day isn’t going so well. She’s there to talk you through.

Diane Nale

Routing and Logistics Manager

New Albany Floyd County Schools, Indiana

This past summer she was the only router for the department. She routed the entire district as fast as possible and ensuring our students with IEPs and general education students were on buses for the first day of school. With the departure of the special needs router she gladly accepted the responsibility to become the special needs router that lead to the general education router to become vacant. With her 17 years of experience of routing assisted her to ensure 11,000 students were routed. Due to her dedication and experience she was offered a promotion to a newly created position of routing and logistics manager oversees our dispatch team and routing team. She has gained and passed on her knowledge and is one of the ones in the department that people go to for routing issues and coverage. She has attended state conferences and will be attending her first national conference at TSD in Texas to gain more knowledge in transporting special needs students. Her attitude of providing excellence is shown and appreciated.

Andrew Neighbors

Director of Transportation

Canyon ISD, Texas

Within his first year he was able to accomplish so many goals. One of which he hired more employees than in years past. He even implemented a new fleet leasing program through Enterprise Fleet that has upgraded our fleet and others within the district. Following that he added an amazing opportunity for a $500 stipend for returning drivers for the following school year. Andrew also redesigned our parking lot to help its efficiency in traffic flow for our building. During the Holiday season he made sure to partner with as many vendors as he could to help gift drivers with shirts, hats, treats and gift cards. His leadership trait that he excels in the most is connections. He makes sure that everyone is taken care of and that no problem is going unseen. Even during conflict he can be able to turn it around for something good and productive. He brings a fun environment in which anyone who works here feels comfortable and happy working here.

Raymond Pratt

Driver/Trainer

Loudoun County Public Schools, Lovettsville, Virginia

Katrina is bubbly at sunrise! She is kind, hardworking, willing to jump in and help whenever and wherever possible. She gives her all to her trainees, the training department and her students. Traveling safely year after year providing courteous pick ups and drop offs. She has been displaying her kind and gentle ways in our county for 19 years! Working with various children with “needs”. Serving the parents and schools with safety as her number one priority. Thank you Katrina!

Tanner Presutti

Transportation Supervisor

Sheboygan Area School District, Wisconsin

Tanner may be newer to the transportation industry, but he has already made a significant and lasting impact. From the beginning, he hit the ground running, enhancing existing processes and pushing forward new initiatives that improve safety, efficiency, and student success.

One of Tanner’s standout accomplishments has been his ability to build strong, collaborative relationships with the school district’s contracted bus company and its drivers. Through open communication, mutual respect, and a hands-on leadership style, he earned their trust and buy-in for the implementation of new technology, including driver tablets. Rather than simply rolling out the tools, Tanner made it a priority to support the drivers directly—often riding the buses himself in real time to provide guidance, troubleshoot issues, and show a shared commitment to success.

He is also in the process of implementing a live video camera system, allowing the transportation department and school administration to address student-related concerns as they happen, greatly enhancing safety and accountability.

Tanner’s proactive approach, leadership through action, and unwavering focus on student well-being make him a true rising superstar in school transportation.

Madison Quatkemeyer

Routing Specialist

Fountain Fort Carson District 8, Colorado

With immense pride, I endorse Madison Quatkemeyer, a standout contender, for the Rising Transportation Superstar. When I think of someone deeply dedicated to the families of Fountain-Fort Carson and the students, faculty, and staff. Madison worked tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring everything she did was perfect, never expecting to be praised or rewarded for her good work. Her efforts this school year embody all these qualities.

For those who may not know, a routing specialist reviews over 4,000 student registrations for fall and summer classes, as well as government forms, and uses complex formulas to assess a student’s eligibility for ridership in federally funded programs, such as McKinney-Vento and center-based programs, across the district. She must stay up-to-date with changing federal and state laws. She responds to thousands of phone calls and emails from families, administrators, and employees, while being sensitive to the heightened emotions associated with the job.

Even with a short staff, Madison took on additional driving duties at the beginning of the year to ensure students arrived at school and were transported on special field trips. She has never missed a deadline, completing them ahead of time. Emails and phone calls were returned promptly, and students’ and their families’ concerns were heard and addressed. We really appreciate the human perspective that Madison has brought to the department, and wanted to tell someone beyond her how much we value her assistance. Furthermore, Ms. Quatkemeyer also possesses a keen eye for detail and a prowess for transportation routing. She continually assists with improving routing and dispatching details by sharing her concerns about traffic patterns, parking details, and dangerous student stops. This meta-view of transportation directly translates into safer and more efficient transportation for Fountain-Fort Carson School District students. Ms. Quatkemeyer has demonstrated that she is a skilled presenter, able to communicate complex routing scenarios in a clear and understandable manner.

Finally, this year, we had a new software rollout and the subsequent delays tested Madison’s patience, making some of the most challenging months in her career. Almost daily, Madison has had to confront and adjust to new errors with the new program to ensure that the staff receive the most up-to-date training. I am not exaggerating when I say we would be lost without Madison. While much of her work takes place behind the scenes, she is one of the essential components to the functioning of the transportation department. I firmly believe that Madison Quatkemeyer would be a tremendous addition to any organization. She possesses the knowledge, leadership qualities, and interpersonal skills needed to succeed. She would be an asset to any other employer, and I’m pleased to have her as an employee of District 8 Transportation.

Angelina Rico

Transportation Supervisor

Huntington Beach City School District, California

Last year Angelina Rico was elevated from a school bus driver position to supervisor of transportation. She has undertaken a lot of training, testing and restructuring with minimal guidance from her predecessor or from the district. Angelina has been a true self-starter and risen above many complications and traversed through the disorganization and chaos of what was left to her and turned the transportation department into an organized, well oiled machine. Angelina, as a supervisor, has proven to be extremely fair, approachable and highly respected by her entire staff. She has gone above and beyond to improve the previously devastated morale of the staff in the transportation department and has returned us into a supportive “team” while also rebuilding communication and the overall relationship between the transportation department and the HBCSD district staff. Angelina has also made vast improvements in communications between the transportation staff and the parents of the children we transport. It has taken many hours and a lot of hard work for her to turn this department around. She puts 150 percent of herself into the transportation department with no complaints. Because of Angelina’s efforts as a transportation supervisor, HBCSD transportation has become a much more pleasant and efficient work environment for all.

Charli Sanders

Director, Parts & Warranty

Durham School Services – Durham / Petermann / Stock, DOmociled in MI – responsible for supporting all U.S. & Canada locations

In mid-2024, we created a new parts and warranty department to focus on driving down parts expenses, lowering inventory variance and improving warranty capture. U.S. Army veteran Charli Sanders who had previously served as a regional maintenance manager had gained parts experience in her previous career at Hertz, was promoted into the role as director of parts and warranty. Since stepping into this role, she has developed a team of parts and warranty experts whose primary mission is to support our expert team of maintenance professionals through onboarding high-value lower-cost parts suppliers, creating SOPs for the field to follow, communicating and tracking open recalls, and resolving all parts and warranty related issues.

Most recently, Charli has finalized many new and updated parts agreements and is also leading an upcoming RFP on fuel, air, exhaust and rotating electrical components, which will add to our parts expense reduction while increasing reliability.

In 2024, we migrated to a new fleet management system and Charli was and continues to be an integral part of the system rollout and training. Most recently, she worked with our solutions provider to lock down and clean-up our parts master database allowing us to drive all parts purchases through our agreed upon vendor channels while also reducing duplicate and obsolete parts by more than 75 percent. Prior to this, the parts database was replete with expired agreements and parts that we would no longer support based on our new contracts and agreements. Charli’s team now manages all request for new parts not currently listed in the database and is able to successfully manage the addition of any needed items.

Charli also recently completed our new Parts SOP, which details the inventory expectations for all Maintenance leaders to accurately count their onsite inventory and has instituted annual inventory audits by her small team of parts & warranty specialists which will validate the quarterly inventories submitted from the field. The goal of this new process is to reduce past practices that lacked the proper inventory controls leading to negative P&L impacts, lost warranty opportunities, and led to inaccurate maintenance data.

Charli has taken the lead to train the maintenance team on parts, warranty and PO processes in Maximo and voluntarily hosts a weekly call with the maintenance team to provide guidance and review open issues that are submitted to her team. She has also trained each of her employees on tracking warranty WOs and proper responses to parts add requests.

Charli also oversees our four Parts Reclamation Centers (PRCs) across the U.S., where we not only repurpose body panels, major components, and hard-to-source parts but are also where we consolidate obsolete parts for use throughout the network. Charli has recently introduced new KPIs and SOPs to increase efficiency and to track part reliability. Charli recently presented at our annual MX Leadership Summit and trained all maintenance leaders on the new SOP, POs and proper inventory processes, and held a hands-on exercise for inventory accuracy.

Katherine Songer

Director of Transportation

Oakdale Joint Unified School District, California

Katherine started driving for Oakdale at 18 years old she has set many goals for herself and the first one was to be a driver trainer, someday when given the opportunity. She met that goal in 2022, she was very excited to finally have achieved this goal it was a dream of hers after many years of driving the school bus and watching others do this job and now she was headed to the academy to finally become a state certified instructor, she took that role very seriously. She came back from there on fire to teach everything she learned there. She made it look very easy and she is a natural at it. I have watched her grow so much since she started here in Oakdale. She went from being a school bus driver at 18 (she looked like a student herself) to becoming the director of transportation. She had set that goal for herself as well. In a very short time after becoming an instructor (seven months) she achieved that goal and she goes above and beyond as our director of transportation. She spends many many hours making sure everything is going well here at our transportation yard. She has grown in many ways from the time she started here driving a school bus. When we have ran out of trip drivers she has also hopped in the bus and drove the students on her day off on the weekend for no pay to ensure the students were able to go on the field trip. I believe she is a rising star in all she has achieved in her 20 years as a driver. Certified state instructor and now the director of transportation. I believe she will meet and exceed all her goals set for herself in her career with transportation.

Amanda Spaulding

School Bus Driver

Garland Independent School District, Texas

Ms. Spaulding is starting her 7th consecutive school year with the district. She is proactive and covers for any and all vacant bus routes. Se also works in the transportation office without compensation, but works with a lot of love, pride, professionalism, hugs, and smiles to students and staff. She is loved by all and goes out of her way to help the transportation office, giving her students treats, and helping other bus drivers in need. Amanda recently received a Safe School Bus Driver award, among others.

Raymond Stanley

Executive Director, Transportation and Fleet Services

DeKalb County School District, Georgia

It is with great enthusiasm that I nominate Executive Director Raymond Stanley for recognition as a rising transportation Leader. Mr. Stanley has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence in school district transportation services. His contributions extend beyond operational oversight to include strategic planning, staff development, and community impact.

Mr. Stanley leads one of the largest school district fleets in Georgia, with more than 1,200 buses and support vehicles under his direction. He has spearheaded critical modernization initiatives, including GPS connectivity for support vehicles, preventive maintenance schedules, and enhanced data validation processes. These advancements have strengthened safety, accountability, and efficiency across the district.

He successfully navigated challenges in staffing shortages and vendor transitions, ensuring uninterrupted student transportation services. Additionally, he has directed multimillion-dollar infrastructure and vendor contracts, positioning the district for long-term operational stability. His focus on employee growth—through OSHA, Lean Six Sigma, and RTA training programs—has uplifted the workforce while recognition events like the annual Fleet Appreciation Luncheon and Employee of the Year program have enhanced morale.

Mr. Stanley exemplifies visionary leadership, consistently aligning departmental goals with the district’s mission. His accountability and integrity are evident through his implementation of internal audits, dual approval systems and transparent reporting practices. He is collaborative and supportive, engaging with staff at all levels to resolve challenges, encourage professional growth and foster teamwork. His resilience and adaptability allow him to address complex issues with a solutions-focused mindset, always keeping student safety and well-being at the forefront. Mr. Stanley’s efforts have been acknowledged by district leadership and peers alike for driving positive transformation within fleet services. His innovative practices have positioned him as a strong candidate for broader regional and state-level transportation recognition, underscoring his ability to deliver both operational excellence and visionary leadership.

In summary, Executive Director Raymond Stanley is a proven leader who has made significant contributions to school transportation. His dedication to innovation, employee development, and student-centered service makes him highly deserving of recognition as a Rising Transportation Leader.

Peggy Stone

Director of Transportation

Lincoln County Schools, West Virginia

Peggy took over a county transportation department that had been taken over by the state department. She has turned the county transportation department around and no longer under state control. She has implemented better driver training, parts inventory and management systems, reduced the number of buses breaking down and being towed, worked with the county emergency services to do a mock bus accident, and has changed the moral of the transportation staff. Her positive leadership has brought a tremendous change to the transportation department an made a positive impact on the staff. Peggy also is the current treasure of the West Virginia Association for Pupil Transporation and works hard at helping to plan the annual state transportation conference each year.

Christopher Storer

Director of Transportation

Yarmouth Schools, Maine

Christophers knowledge and enthusiasm for school transportation is not only refreshing but much needed as a generation of older directors are leaving and a new generation is taking over. His helpfulness in answering questions or finding out the answers is refreshing in a field that has been tired for a long time. He is not afraid of the hard work that goes into making changes.

Allison Swauger

Director of Transportation/Asst. Business Manager

Deer Lakes, Pennsylvania

Allison is a rising star in the transportation field, demonstrating exceptional potential and a unique blend of skills that position her as an up-and-comer in the industry. Her ability to learn quickly, manage relationships effectively, and consistently seek innovative solutions makes her a standout professional.

Allison’s rapid learning ability is one of her most impressive qualities. She absorbs new information, processes and technologies with remarkable speed, allowing her to adapt to the dynamic demands of the transportation sector. Whether mastering new systems, understanding regulatory changes, or tackling operational challenges, Allison’s intellectual agility ensures she stays ahead of the curve.

Equally notable is her exceptional interpersonal skills. Allison handles interactions with parents and staff with professionalism, empathy, and clarity, fostering trust and collaboration. Her ability to communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders—whether addressing parental concerns or coordinating with team members—creates a positive and productive environment, which is critical in transportation management where clear communication can make or break operational success.

What truly sets Allison apart is her proactive approach to efficiency. She consistently seeks out opportunities to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance service quality. Her forward-thinking mindset drives her to identify bottlenecks, propose creative solutions, and implement improvements that benefit both the organization and its clients. This dedication to operational excellence not only improves day-to-day operations but also positions her as a visionary who can shape the future of transportation.

In summary, Allison’s quick learning, strong interpersonal skills and relentless pursuit of efficiency make her an invaluable asset and a true up-and-comer in the transportation industry. I wholeheartedly recommend her for the award.

Quavion Swazer

Director of Transportation

Puyallup School District, Washington

I am pleased to nominate Quavion Swazer, affectionately known as “Q” by his colleagues, for the School Transportation News Rising Superstar spotlight. As a transportation professional with over three decades of experience in this industry, I have had the privilege of witnessing many talented individuals, but Q’s trajectory in just six short years has been nothing short of remarkable.

Q’s dedication to student transportation began six years ago as a school bus driver in a neighboring district, where he spent two years mastering the fundamentals of safe student transport. His commitment to excellence and natural leadership abilities quickly became evident, leading to his recruitment by Puyallup School District—one of Washington State’s largest transportation operations.

Since joining Puyallup, Q has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities that have earned him the respect and admiration of his entire staff. His team genuinely appreciates his approachable management style and forward-thinking vision for the department.

What truly sets Q apart is his commitment to sustainable transportation solutions. This year, he is spearheading the introduction of 15 propane-powered buses to the Puyallup fleet, demonstrating his dedication to environmental stewardship while maintaining operational efficiency. This initiative showcases his ability to balance innovation with practical implementation—a skill that typically takes years to develop.

Q’s influence extends beyond his district boundaries. This summer, he accepted a position on the Washington Association for Pupil Transportation (WAPT) board, where he will serve for the next three years. His appointment to this prestigious role speaks volumes about the respect he has earned from his peers across the state.

At such an early stage in his career, Q has already: Risen from bus driver to transportation director in a major district, implemented innovative alternative fuel programs, earned the trust and respect of his staff, gained recognition for his leadership at the state level and Demonstrated exceptional potential for future industry impact

Quavion Swazer represents the future of student transportation leadership.His combination of operational expertise, innovative thinking, and natural leadership abilities positions him as a rising star who will undoubtedly make significant contributions to our industry for years to come. I enthusiastically recommend Q for the School Transportation News Rising Superstar spotlight and look forward to witnessing the continued positive impact he will have on student transportation in Washington State and beyond.

The transportation industry needs more leaders like Quavion Swazer—individuals who bring fresh perspectives while respecting the foundational principles that keep our students safe every day.

Krystal Tenace

General Manager

Durham School Services, New York

Kyrstal is a 15 year employee with the company. She started as a driver and has worked her way up to general manager, holding positions of driver, dispatcher, monitor, Safety Manager, and site supervisor. She has 19A certified trainer credentials and has been overseeing a location that in less than a year, the customer went from possible cancellation of service to now being the customer preferred vendor of services has increased driver head count by 40 percent over past three months through intense recruiting and changing the morale to be an employer of choice in the area. Expect great things for her in the future!

Jennifer Wallace

TIMS Coordinator/Bus Driver

Caswell County Schools, North Carolina

Jennifer has been driving a bus for about three years now. She has always made herself available to drive doubles and cares about the students that she transports. She was hired on as a custodian at the elementary school and continued driving the bus patiently and rarely misses a shift. Last year I hired her as the TIMS Coordinator, picked up the ball and has learned this job. All the while she continues to drive the bus, now for the middle and high school. Jennifer is always ready to help out and one several occasions she has driven a double and still manages to get all the routing completed for our district.

Diane Wilson

School Bus Safety Specialist

Region 6 Education Service Center, Texas

Diane Wilson has demonstrated outstanding leadership, initiative and commitment to advancing school transportation safety across Texas and beyond. Since joining Region 6 ESC as a specialist in 2024, she has built Operation STEER—a nationally recognized safety education program—from the ground up. This program, developed in collaboration with local businesses, fire departments, and vendors, has earned national attention and led to her being invited to present at the STN Conference.

In addition to developing Operation STEER, Diane leads a monthly statewide Zoom safety training that has grown from 20 participants to over 400, becoming a key resource for school districts’ regular safety meetings. Her reach and impact are undeniable.

Diane also serves as a mentor to numerous transportation directors and staff across Texas, advising on laws, policies, best practices, and training implementation. She is a certified ELDT trainer, a Texas DPS School Bus Certification Instructor, and travels extensively with Region 6’s 40-foot school bus simulator to provide hands-on training throughout the state.

Her professionalism, dedication and approachable demeanor earned her the “STAR of the Month” recognition at Region 6 ESC. She is regularly invited to speak at regional Association of Pupil Transportation meetings and takes the lead in planning the annual Region 6 ESC School Bus Safety Conference, which draws nearly 300 attendees, as well as the annual Directors Conference. Diane’s commitment to safety, innovation, and service make her exceptionally deserving of this recognition.

Edith Yambo

VP of Operations

New York City/Leesel Transportation & Beacon Mobility, New York

Edith Yambo, vice president of operations at Beacon Mobility, is a dynamic leader whose visionary approach and proven results set her apart in student transportation. Since joining Beacon in 2021, Edith quickly established herself first in HR, playing a vital role in building Beacon’s values-first culture and leading our talent team to new heights. Her ability to foster inclusivity, strengthen employee engagement, and empower her teams laid the foundation for Beacon’s reputation as a supportive workplace.

In 2023, Edith transitioned to operations, taking charge of our largest contract, New York City. She immediately elevated operational performance—on-time service and safety metrics reached new highs under her employee first, data-driven leadership. Her focus on employee development led to higher retention and morale, while her rollout of innovative training and safety procedures became benchmarks for our entire organization. Throughout, Edith remained true to Beacon’s purpose and core values, leading with integrity, transparency, and collaboration. She truly believes that Every ride matters.

Key Accomplishments include: Delivered significant improvements to NYC contract performance through efficient process redesign, Championed Beacon’s values-first culture, directly impacting employee satisfaction and customer service, Developed and mentored future leaders, cultivating a strong talent pipeline, and Implemented award-winning safety and training initiatives recognized internally for excellence.

Edith is not only a strategic thinker but also a true people champion, inspiring teams to excel and driving positive change across Beacon Mobility.