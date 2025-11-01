November 2025

Meet the 2025 Transportation Director of the Year Keba Baldwin, director of transportation at Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland. Baldwin shares his leadership journey, communication strategies to enhance transparency and how he successfully manages transportation operations at the second-largest district in the state. Read the stories of the 2025 Rising Superstars as they share the stories of what led them to this award and what they love about this industry. Find articles about tablets onboard buses, the big three maintenance considerations of school bus garages, NCST delegates thoughts on LEDs, the responsibility of furthering school bus safety and more!

The STN EXPO conferences dates for 2026 have been announced, find more information about STN EXPO East in North Carolina and STN EXPO West in Nevada in the magazine.

The Cornerstone of Effective Leadership

The 2025 Transportation Director of the Year, Keba Baldwin of Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland, knows how powerful communication and transparency are when responsible for safely transporting over 100,000 students daily.

Finger on the Pulse

Tablets are closing the divide between dispatch, drivers and parents.

Back to Basics

School bus maintenance comes down to these big three equipment items. Vendor selection, driver behavior and maintenance cycles all play critical roles.

Rising Superstars

This year’s Rising Superstars demonstrate what it means to be a leader for their operations.

Lighting the Way?

While LEDs are the latest lighting technology for school buses, some say there could be better, future options—the reason National Congress on School Transportation delegates did not approve a new standard.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Paradise Lost, Paradise Gained

Thought Leader by Gilbert Rosas

Staying Focused on the Right Thing: Transportation (Success) Leads the Way to Sustainability

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Is Safety Everyone’s Responsibility?