Trusty Confirmed to FCC as School Bus Wi-Fi Future Hangs in Balance

The Senate confirmed Olivia Trusty to fill out the remaining 13 days of former Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s term and join the board for a full five-year term starting July 1.

Rosenworcel resigned from the board and as FCC’s first female chair in January. She served on the board from 2012 to 2017 when she was re-confirmed for another term and then was named chairwoman.

A Democrat, Rosenworcel was a leading proponent of school bus Wi-Fi and advocated for its inclusion in E-Rate funding. Her two fellow Democrats on the board at the time cast the deciding votes in 2023 over the objection of their two Republican counterparts to extend E-Rate discounts on internet equipment, installation and service to school bus Wi-Fi.

While Wi-Fi continues to be an approved use, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court on the applicability of the Universal Service Fund could determine its future. Congressional Republicans have also signaled their intent to introduce legislation that would revisit the issue.

Meanwhile, Trusty was nominated by President Trump in January, and the Senate confirmed her by a vote of 53-45 on May 18. Trusty’s five-year term begins July 1.

Trusty joins FCC after serving as policy director for the Senate commerce, science and transportation committee. She is also a telecommunications policy analyst.

Prior to Trusty’s confirmation, the FCC was down to two commissioners. Republican Chair Brendan Carr, an FCC commissioner since 2017 and prior to that FCC’s general counsel, was confirmed as chairman in January. Carr was joined by Democrat Anna Gomez, who joined the FCC in September 2023.

Democrat Geoffrey Starks announced in January he was also resigning. His last day was June 6, the same day Republican Nathan Simington abruptly resigned. Trusty shifts the FCC to a 2-1 Republican majority.

Rosenworcel also officially retired in January, around the same time Trump tapped Trusty to replace her.