South Carolina Man Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at School Bus

Authorities arrested a Horry County, South Carolina, man last week in connection to an incident last month in which a gun was pointed at a school bus transporting students, reported WMBF News.

The incident occurred May 7, when 34-year-old Emmanuel Ingram pointed a gun at a school bus with children inside.

Police stated that the Horry County Schools bus driver was dropping students off at their homes and saw a suspect, later identified as Ingram, at one of the bus stops.

According to several witnesses, Ingram allegedly pointed a small black handgun at the bus.

He also got on board the bus and started yelling at the school bus driver and the children, police added. Security video obtained by police showed the bus driver asking Ingram to get off the bus multiple times. Initially Ingram refused to do so, but later left the bus without injuring anyone.

Police did note that they could not determine in the video footage if Ingram had a gun, due to the angle and quality of the cameras. However, Ingram is facing multiple charges, including three counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, interfering with the operations of a school bus and contempt of family court. He is being held without bond at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

