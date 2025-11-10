TSD Panel Shares How Technology Improves Special Needs Transportation Operations

FRISCO, Texas – A Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference panel featuring three female special needs routing specialists explored how technology tools for routing, communication and real-time updates can help school transportation teams respond quickly to keep students safer and give parents peace of mind.

Garland Independent School District near Dallas, Texas, transports 1,000 students on 77 daily special education (SPED) routes. During the Sunday Lunch and Learn sponsored by Transfinder, special needs router Sierra Long said paper route sheets and siloed communication posed challenges that were fixed by implementing Transfinder technology. The technology streamlines information and disseminates it to the school bus drivers who need it.

The fleet is equipped with tablets, which both drivers and monitors were trained to access information specific to the student riders they transport. While switching from paper was challenging for veteran drivers, Long said they can troubleshoot over the radio if needed.

She added that operations got a safety boost now that school bus drivers are not glancing at paper route sheets and directions displayed on tablets can be quickly updated due to road conditions or blockages.

Long confirmed a “significant lack of calls” from parents who are now accustomed to finding their child’s bus information on the Stopfinder parent communication app.

She related an incident in which a parent berated a substitute driver who unknowingly released a student to an unapproved person. She said Transfinder customer support modified settings to show drivers pertinent notes on what students with IEPs need and who is approved to take custody of them.

With so many students to route for and paperwork to get in order, Long praised Routefinder’s capability to route dozens of students per hour, saving her team time.

“We don’t set our drivers up to fail,” she said. “We held a lot of trainings and we were very supportive of our staff.” The Transfinder suite was rolled out starting with a pilot program so as not to overwhelm staff.

Melissa Independent School District, also near Dallas, Texas, transports about 170 students with special needs.

Bailey Wouters, special education routing coordinator, said the district previously used different routing software but switched to the more user-friendly Transfinder. She said it took a little while for drivers to come around but once they did, implementation was smooth. The district can utilize an auto-routing feature and then tweak the routes according to student needs.

“The parent calls decreased because all the info is much more accessible,” she confirmed. Geographic filters were set up so parents can see when the bus is approaching predetermined locations and notifications can be sent to affected families if a bus is delayed due to frequent construction in the area.

Wouters praised Transfinder tech support and customer support. With one click, she said she can see all the SPED students populated on a map and can easily consolidate or split routes.

“You can focus more on the child because the route’s just going to fall right into place,” she declared.

Meanwhile, Yvonne Morrison, special needs coordinator for Widefield School District #3 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, transports just over 200 students with disabilities on 27 routes.

The district is using paper ridership records and attendance sheets in addition to separate routing and GPS providers. Plus, she said, it is a manual process for drivers to check students on and off the bus. It can get heated when a parent is on the phone and wants answers as to their child’s location, she said to knowing chuckles in the audience.

Routefinder Plus routing software is in use and the Wayfinder driver app is being rolled out, with Morrison’s stated goal being to get all pertinent information in one place.

“Try and keep everything on one platform so it’s quicker and easier to access,” she advised attendees.

All three panelists spoke on the importance of digital records in cases of an emergency. Wouters and Long confirmed that RFID cards have proved helpful in pinpointing student locations. When route changes occur, student information is prepopulated in messages sent to parents through Stopfinder.

“Parents want to make sure their students are in good hands and they are where they need to be,” Long added.

She confirmed that risk management staff have access to Transfinder systems so if an accident occurs it can be quickly determined which students and families are affected. Additionally, educators are given access to Viewfinder so special education teachers can see where their students are.

An attendee noted that routes sometimes need feedback from drivers on the road so planned vs. actual routes line up. Long confirmed that things like right-side pickups and drop-offs can be stipulated in Routefinder systems.

Zach Moren, sales engineering lead at Transfinder, noted that technology is not always easy, but knowledgeable student transporters can make it work for their districts.