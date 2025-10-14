Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E278) Expert Advice: Special Needs Legal Spotlight, Technology & Top Teams

School Transportation Nation – Episode 278

By Claudia Newton

Headlines include federal restrictions on undocumented workers obtaining CDLs and an investment into education technology.

Transfinder President and CEO Antionio Civitella shares how the company’s technology tools support students with special needs and discusses the value in participating in the free annual Top Transportation Teams program.

Special education attorney and returning TSD Conference keynote speaker Betsey Helfrich joins us to discuss current legal issues such as bus video and student cellphones, as well as overall support for students with special needs.

Read more about special needs and register for the TSD Conference.

Conversation with Transfinder.


 

Message from School Bus Safety Co.

 


Message from Ride.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

