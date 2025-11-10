Texas Team Takes Home Roadeo Award at TSD Conference

FRISCO, Texas — Jennifer Fugate arrived at the Transporting Students with Disabilities (TSD) and Special Needs National Conference ahead of the annual roadeo competition and asked out loud, “Hey, are you Pinkie?”



Pinkie Roland responded, “Yes, are you Jennifer?”

Fugate, a school bus driver for Mansfield ISD located about an hour south of the conference hotel Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco, signed up for the roadeo event but didn’t have a teammate. Neither did Roland. The event, organized by the industry group Women in Transportation., or Wit., usually attracts set teams of bus drivers and attendants but allows individuals to register and later be teamed with another lone participant.

Fugate and Roland were a logical pair, unbeknownst to them. They discovered ahead of Saturday’s competition held at nearby Prosper ISD, that they have a lot more in common than arriving solo.

Both are employees of Manfield ISD but their paths had never crossed. The school district has over 200 drivers, they explained at the roadeo banquet on Saturday night sponsored by Q’Straint/Sure Lok, moments after their names were called as winners of the competition. The competition is comprised of navigating nine hands-on stations — a pretrip inspection, wheelchair loading, wheelchair securement, student behavior management, car seat securement, railroad crossing, serpentine, rear alley, and emergency evacuation — as well as a written exam.

It was the fifth consecutive roadeo win at TSD Conference for a team from Texas.

Roland obtained her CDL three months ago and is driving for Mansfield after working as an attendant for the previous two years. Fugate is also a driver for the district and has been for the past couple of years.

Fugate, who played the role of the driver during the roadeo, said the most eye-opening aspect for her was the proper securement of children in a car seat as well as wheelchair securement. Roland, the attendant, agreed that the car seat competition was the most difficult for her along with managing student behavior.

“We’ll be back,” Roland said when asked if she and Fugate will try to defend their title next year.

Fugate’s and Roland’s training at Mansfield ISD paid off with a cumulative score of 947 points out of a possible 1,000. Second place went to the team of Elizabeth Berninger and Sheri Peterson, representing the Washington Association for Pupil Transportation as the state’s special needs roadeo champions from Kent School District. Andwain Coleman and Mohmed Omera of Plano ISD near Dallas, Texas, finished third.

