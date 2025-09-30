Wisconsin State Police, School Bus Association Promote School Bus Safety

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin School Bus Association successfully completed Operation Safe Stop Week, a statewide campaign held from Sept. 22 to 26, aimed at improving student safety and raising awareness about school bus laws.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) previously announced the joint effort in a press release, highlighting its focus on public education, increased enforcement around school buses, and efforts to curb dangerous driving behaviors near student pick-up and drop-off zones.

During the week, authorities carried out targeted enforcement at high-risk bus stops, conducted vehicle inspections, and launched public outreach initiatives. The campaign’s primary goal was to reduce illegal passing incidents and ensure that students could travel to and from school without danger.

Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “The partnership with the Wisconsin School Bus Association and its drivers is essential in keeping both students and other road users safe. It’s critical that every driver understands and follows the rules of the road, especially around school buses.”

In 2024, over 1,200 citations were issued across Wisconsin to drivers who failed to stop for school buses with flashing red lights. Under state law, all drivers must stop at least 20 feet from a bus when its red lights are flashing, unless traveling on the opposite side of a divided highway. Buses also use amber lights to warn drivers that a stop is approaching.

Leading up to the campaign, the Wisconsin School Bus Association (WSBA) identified high-risk areas for illegal passing. Wisconsin State Patrol officers closely monitored these locations and performed safety checks to ensure bus warning systems were operating properly.

Cherie Hime, executive director of WSBA, noted via the release the ongoing commitment to student safety. “This initiative continues to serve as a vital effort to protect children and promote safe transportation. WSBA members are thankful for the long-standing partnership with the Wisconsin State Patrol on this important educational campaign,” she added.

As of March 2024, stricter penalties under Wisconsin Act 154 are now in effect. Motorists who fail to stop for a school bus face a $676.50 fine and four demerit points on their license.

