Georgia School District Removes Multiple Bus Drivers Over Safety Violations

Just days into the new school year, Fulton County Schools in Georgia has already dismissed or accepted the resignation of multiple bus drivers found in violation of the school district’s strict student safety protocols, reported WSBTV News.

Since the academic year began on Aug. 4, three drivers reportedly were removed from duty or stepped down after failing to follow district policy regarding the drop-off of young students. These incidents involved children in pre-K through first grade being let off the school bus without a parent or approved guardian present, a violation a long-standing safety rule.

An internal email obtained by local news reporters revealed that a total of seven drivers had been lost within seven days, according to the district’s transportation coordinator. The email underscores the urgency with which the district is addressing these violations.

Fulton County Schools maintains what it calls a “zero-tolerance approach” to the safety of its youngest school bus riders. District rules reportedly specify that students in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade must be met at the bus stop by a parent or guardian or be accompanied by an older sibling in second grade or above. For students in special education programs, individualized transportation plans dictate their drop-off procedures.

“There is no excuse for failing to follow this standard,” said the district via the article. “Drivers are trained on this requirement when they are hired, it is reinforced by management throughout the year, and it was a key part of all back-to-school transportation trainings last month. We provide the training, support and student management strategies to make it happen.”

The district added via the news report that the vast majority of its nearly 800 bus drivers follow these expectations every day, and that it remains committed to hiring and retaining only those who demonstrate a strong commitment to student safety.

“This isn’t just a part-time job or simply transporting children,” said parent Lola Green to local news reporters. “It’s a serious responsibility. Families are trusting these drivers with what matters most to them.”

Green, who reportedly withdrew her son from the school system this year, described a troubling incident last year involving her son, who has autism. Despite his individualized education plan requiring a guardian to be present at the drop-off, she said the bus driver released him without anyone there to receive him. Doorbell camera footage showed the child arriving alone at their home.

“Anything could have happened to him,” Green said. Following her complaint, the district removed that driver from her son’s route.

The email from the transportation coordinator to local news reporters also noted that the recent driver dismissals occurred across both the northern and southern parts of the district, not concentrated in one area.

While Green said she’s encouraged by the district’s swift response, she believes it’s just one step in a larger process. “Do the work to make sure they’re hiring people who are going to meet the needs of the children and the families they serve,” she said.

