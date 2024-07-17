Wisconsin District Holds School Bus Test Drive Event

The Waukesha School District in Wisconsin organized an event last Thursday in hopes of attracting new school bus drivers, reported Fox News.

The school district and contractor First Student invited local community members to drive a bus around the North High School parking lot. The aim was to prove a big bus is “no big deal” while filling an urgent need.

According to the news report, the test was just the start and organizers hope it will prompt people to apply for open jobs.

“We believe that if people get out, take the opportunity to drive the bus, they really are going to find out it’s not a big deal to drive” said Jon Sablich, the First Student local manager.

Last year, the district reportedly began the school year with no bus drivers for nine of the district routes, leaving parents and students scrambling. Progress was made this fall when First student has hired around 58 drivers, but the company still needs 20 more.

The school district is encouraging parents to have their own backup plan, in case no other applicants get on board.

According to the article, First Student is trying to attract applicants with $4,000 signing bonuses and a guaranteed 25 hours per week. Wages start at $24 per hour.

Related: Wisconsin Teen Grabs Wheel of School Bus After Driver Passes Out

Related: Wisconsin School Bus Driver Arrested

Related: New York Seeks to Quicken CDL Process for Bus, Truck Drivers

Related: School Bus Driver Training More Important Than Ever, Advises Security Expert