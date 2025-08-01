5 Essential Tech Questions for School Fleet Contractors

This content is brought to you by Tyler Technologies.

In today’s world, technology is no longer a “nice to have” in student transportation — it’s a must. Whether a school district operates its own fleet or partners with a contractor, technology plays a key role in enhancing safety, improving efficiency, streamlining communication, and managing long-term costs.

If you’re a district working with a contracted fleet provider, it’s essential to ask the right questions to ensure they’re using the best tools available. And if you’re a contractor, being able to answer these questions with confidence is what sets you apart.

Here are five questions districts should ask — and what to look for in the answers:

1. What technologies are in place to ensure student safety on board?

Safety is always the top priority — and the right technology helps reinforce it. From GPS tracking to student ridership verification systems, technology can significantly improve visibility into daily operations and enhance student safety.

Districts should ask whether the contractor uses real-time tools that help monitor where buses are, who’s on board, and what’s happening during the route. Do they use a scan-on/scan-off system to verify who’s on the bus? Can drivers easily confirm they have the right passengers?

At Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District in New York, Administrator of Student Transportation Katria Hitrick has seen how technology can support drivers and help them ensure student safety.

“RFID cards and Tyler Drive help our drivers and substitutes learn who their students are and know a little bit more about them. Especially with our younger population — kindergarteners and first-graders need to be received by a parent or guardian — so when they pull up to those stops, they see the student’s grade, and they know they can’t let the child off the bus until they see an adult. Having that information helps put the driver’s mind at ease,” she said. These systems take the guesswork out of students’ needs, allowing drivers to focus on other aspects of a safe ride.

To offer drivers this level of support, look for systems that allow students to scan on and off the bus. This real-time data gives parents and drivers peace of mind, strengthens schools’ ability to maintain accurate records, and helps reduce risk. It can even improve response times in emergencies.

2. How are routes planned, and are they optimized using real-world data?

Efficient routing isn’t just about saving time — it’s about reducing mileage, fuel use, and wear-and-tear, while ensuring every student has a safe and reliable ride. Contractors should be using intelligent routing software that adapts to real-world conditions and provides visibility into delays or changes.

For example, West Ada School District in Idaho, whose fleet is managed by a contractor, uses routing technology and student ridership data to make routes more efficient — and even cancel or combine routes to better allocate their resources. Erin Sweeney, a routing specialist at West Ada SD, explained, “We’re able to see that only a couple of kids are scanning onto a route, and then we can adjust routes as needed. This has led to cost savings by identifying and canceling empty shuttles … It allows us to give our students what they actually need and helps us figure out where we can best utilize the drivers we have, because everyone’s in a driver shortage.”

Today’s best fleet contractors rely on route optimization technology powered by data and automation. Intelligent routing can lead to measurable cost savings, fewer late arrivals, and a better experience for families and drivers alike.

Look for advanced route planning tools that can automatically optimize runs for efficiency, balance loads across buses, and tailor stops for students with varying schedules, destinations, and other accommodations.

3. How are parents and schools kept informed throughout the day?

Strong communication is a major differentiator for both contractors and districts. Parents want to know when buses are delayed, when routes change, or when their child is safely on board.

Timely, accurate communication builds trust and helps prevent small issues from becoming big disruptions. Ask what technology the contractor uses to streamline communication and keep everyone in the loop. Communication tools like mobile apps, real-time alerts, and driver tablets improve how quickly and clearly information flows between dispatch, schools, and parents.

At many districts, a lack of modern communication technology means transportation departments handle a large volume of parent phone calls every day. West Ada SD even noted hiring temp workers to keep up with phone calls at the start of the school year before implementing a parent communication app.

Sweeney said, “Because of the My Ride K-12 app, parents know where their students are going or why they’re late — messages are sent right to them. They’re able to look on the app and get an idea of where the bus is and how far away it is from their stop. The number of calls went down immensely because parents weren’t panicking when the bus didn’t show up on time.”

To gain similar benefits, look for a parent communication app that delivers real-time notifications — whether a bus is running late, a stop time changes, or a student misses the bus. For a bonus, look for tools that integrate seamlessly with the district’s back-office systems.

4. What tools do drivers have to help them do their jobs better?

Your drivers are the face of the fleet — and giving them the right technology supports better performance and satisfaction.

Driver tablets play a crucial role in fostering clear and efficient communication between dispatch and drivers, ensuring that vital updates are delivered seamlessly. These tools not only enhance trust and help prevent minor issues from escalating, but also enable real-time route adjustments based on rider scans. By recording student check-ins through ID badges, routes can be adapted dynamically and drivers can make informed decisions, ensuring a safer and more reliable transportation experience for everyone involved.

These capabilities can help drivers do their jobs confidently. The driver tablets used at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake CSD, for example, have helped the district hire experienced full-time drivers and support their substitutes.

Hitrick explained, “We onboarded 8 new drivers in 2024. If those drivers were considering a job at another district that didn’t have Tyler Drive, they came to us because we have it. Knowing we use Tyler Drive instead of a paper system is a benefit for them … On the tablets, our routes are spot-on. That supports our substitute drivers and makes their lives so much easier. Because they don’t know all the stops, they don’t know all the kids, they feel more comfortable accepting a job they may have never done before because all that information is there for them.” Beyond supporting substitutes, tablets can help any driver taking on a new route or getting to know new riders.

To support drivers, look for in-cab tablets that provide optimized routes, a student manifest, and step-by-step navigation. Advanced functionality like integrated tracking can help drivers manage student riders more efficiently — it allows students to sign in with their ID badges, displays assigned student details at each stop, and alerts drivers if a student attempts to disembark at the wrong location.

5. How is maintenance tracked and managed to reduce downtime?

A proactive approach to maintenance is critical to keeping your fleet running smoothly and avoiding costly delays.

Today’s technology allows for smarter maintenance tracking, not just paper-based checklists. This keeps vehicles on the road, reduces unexpected downtime, and promotes a culture of safety and accountability across the fleet.

Advanced transportation software and tablets can help districts keep track of parts, maintenance schedules, and inspections. This technology has helped Jessamine County Schools Transportation in Kentucky increase efficiency in their shop operations.

Transportation Data Assistant Sarah Dolen said, “Tyler’s Student Transportation system’s inventory of parts enables mechanics to easily check availability and quickly identify what needs to be ordered when making repairs. When combined with Tyler Drive, Student Transportation gives our maintenance team clear visibility into which buses are due for inspection and maintenance, as well as the specific type of inspection required.” Tyler Drive tablets streamline processes and improve communication between Jessamine’s driver and mechanics, from drivers inputting their bus mileage to mechanics providing clear maintenance timelines.

When evaluating a fleet partner, check for technology that streamlines inspections and repair workflows. With driver tablets, pre-trip inspections can be completed digitally, making it faster and easier to flag potential issues before they become a problem. Drivers can submit work orders directly from the tablet, ensuring maintenance teams have up to date and accurate information.

Partnering for Innovative Fleet Solutions

The most effective technology solutions aren’t just powerful — they’re connected. Working with a technology partner who offers fully integrated, end-to-end tools helps ensure your systems work together smoothly, giving you a clearer picture of operations, stronger communication, and a more reliable experience for staff, students, and families.

At Tyler, we work with school fleet contractors across the country to deliver the technology solutions that modern school districts demand. Our platform supports safety, improves operational efficiency, and simplifies communication — helping contractors provide top-tier service while standing out in a competitive market.

If you’re a fleet contractor looking to strengthen your value proposition, or a school district seeking more from your transportation provider, we’d love to talk about how our technology can support your goals.

