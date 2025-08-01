It’s the tenth year of recognizing the nation’s most outstanding Garage Stars. This year’s winners are on the front line of school bus safety while demonstrating the importance of knowledge and teamwork crucial for successful student transportation operations. Read more about the ten winners, which include three individuals, and for the first time, seven teams.

Learn more about building and maintaining a high-value school bus fleet and how to update operations to maintain excellence. Also find articles on parts purchasing, the National School Bus Inspection Training as well as other top moments from the STN EXPO West conference last month.

Read the full August 2025 issue.

Cover Story

10 Years: Garage Stars

The 10th annual Garage Star’s award features 10 finalists—three teams and seven individuals—that highlight the importance of knowledge and teamwork in training the next generation of industry professionals.

Features

Residuals

When selling old school buses, record-keeping and maintenance schedules are key to getting the most bang for your buck.

Moving On Up

Updating transportation maintenance facilities rather than tearing down and starting over has its advantages.

Special Reports

Parts Standardization Provides Cost-Saving, Efficiencies

Streamlining and consolidating parts purchasing can lead to time and cost savings, garage professionals share this month.

STN EXPO West in Photos

Browse some of the action at last month’s conference and trade show in Reno, Nevada.

Feedback

Online

Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

A Jolt to School Bus Maintenance

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Moments Matter