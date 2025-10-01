Growing Safely: How Royse City ISD Protects Special Needs Riders

Safety has always been the top priority in student transportation, but for special education, it carries added weight. These buses serve students who require closer supervision and stronger family communication, making safety more important. Radios and reports still help, but new technologies are giving transportation leaders the ability to act in real time.

At Royse City ISD (RCISD) in Texas, that shift has meant embracing AI-powered cameras and live video to provide the extra layer of support their riders with disabilities need.

Royse City ISD: A District on the Rise

Royse City ISD transports over 8,000 students each week across three rapidly growing counties near Dallas, including more than 800 with special needs. Executive Director of Transportation Cody Cox, a lifelong student transportation professional who started as a bus driver, leads the operation.

As the district grows, so will its transportation needs. The district grows by about 1,000 students annually, forcing the purchase of new vehicles to meet both growth and replacement needs. The challenge with such rapid expansion is maintaining the same quality of safety for every student while also meeting the area’s transportation demands. This remains especially true for RCISD’s special education vehicle fleet, and is what prompted Cox to search for an effective solution.

Turning to Technology for Support

Transporting students with special needs requires extra care. These riders may need closer supervision, and drivers must balance safe operations with clear communication and visibility into what happens on board. For districts, the challenge is finding ways to provide that extra support while maintaining efficiency across the fleet.

For Royse City ISD, rapid growth made this challenge even more pressing. To strengthen safety protocols across its special education fleet, which includes SUVs, vans, and buses, Cody Cox began looking for technology that was versatile, reliable, and cost-effective.

“I was looking for a solution that was more cost-effective without losing any of the features of our larger DVRs,” Cox explained.

Earlier this year, the district piloted Safety Vision’s SafeDrive-AI 2, pairing its dual-camera driver system with four additional interior and exterior cameras to provide real-time awareness and added coverage across its diverse fleet of special education vehicles.

For Cox’s team, live-streaming from vehicles carrying high-needs students provided critical reassurance. Dispatchers could monitor in real time, step in quickly, and support onboard staff when needed. At the same time, AI-powered alerts from SafeDrive-AI 2 added another layer of protection, helping drivers identify potential risks on the road. Recorded video also proved essential, giving the district an objective account of incidents and concerns.

“Footage is very important to investigate situations and concerns,” Cox said. “It often gives us a better understanding of what was going on so we can provide better support to staff and students.”

(Article continues after video.)

Advice for Districts Considering Safety Technology

Looking ahead, RCISD has committed to outfitting its new special education vehicles and white fleet vehicles with the SafeDrive AI 2 system piloted earlier this year. For Cox, the decision reflects not only the benefits his team has already seen but also the long-term value of proactive safety tools. His advice to other districts is straightforward: “I would recommend they try them on new vehicles or retrofit some vehicles to see just how great the coverage is for the cost.”

By starting small, he suggests districts can experience firsthand how live video, AI alerts, and recorded footage work together to enhance safety without a major upfront investment. The system’s flexibility is another advantage because it can be customized and scaled to fit any fleet size. For a growing district like RCISD, partnering with a provider that can expand with their needs is key to ensuring lasting safety across all student transportation vehicles.

Technology as a Long-Term Safety Partner

Student safety will always be the cornerstone of school transportation, but for special education fleets, that responsibility comes with unique requirements. Royse City ISD’s experience shows how technology can play a pivotal role in meeting those requirements. By giving dispatchers real-time visibility and providing drivers with timely support they can be proactive, rather than reactive, when it comes to the safety of all students and staff.

As districts of all sizes continue to face growth, tighter budgets, and increasing expectations from parents and communities, tools like live video and AI-powered alerts are helping transportation teams move from reacting to incidents to preventing them. For leaders like Cody Cox, the message is clear: scalable, customizable solutions aren’t just add-ons, they’re becoming essential partners in ensuring safe, reliable transportation for every student, every day.

The views expressed are those of the content sponsor and do not reflect those of School Transportation News.