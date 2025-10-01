Leadership takes the front page in this month’s issue as the school year rolls on and student transportation leaders tackle a variety of challenges to keep services running smoothly. Hear from the 2025 Top Transportation Team award winners on building strong workplace culture, find what keeps directors in their current roles and learn more about purchasing trends for transportation related technology. Read blogs on the power of influential leadership, prioritizing professional development and more.
Find the preview for the upcoming Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference to learn more about the speakers, topics and events coming to Texas on Nov. 6-11.
Read the full October 2025 issue.
Cover Story
Rite of Passage
Students have gone back to school around the nation, and transportation directors share the challenges and solutions to keeping the school bus wheels going “round and round.”
Features
Small Moments, Big Impacts
Culture is the special sauce that drives the Top Transportation Teams award presented at STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada.
Purchasing Trends Fluctuate
With the new school year underway, school districts share their most wanted purchase items and the expected benefits of each new product or technology.
Special Reports
Follow the ‘Golden’ Brick Road
Department culture and administrative support are leading factors for keeping transportation leaders in their current role or prompting them to look elsewhere.
Feedback
Online
Transportation Director Salaries by U.S. Region
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Giving Birth to Proper Leadership
Thought Leader by Rosalyn Vann-Jackson
Leading from the Front (Without Just Taking A Walk)
Thought Leader by Linda Bluth
Alternative School Transportation: A Roadmap for Decision- Making for Children with Disabilities and Special Needs
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Prioritize Your Professional Growth