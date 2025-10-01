Leadership takes the front page in this month’s issue as the school year rolls on and student transportation leaders tackle a variety of challenges to keep services running smoothly. Hear from the 2025 Top Transportation Team award winners on building strong workplace culture, find what keeps directors in their current roles and learn more about purchasing trends for transportation related technology. Read blogs on the power of influential leadership, prioritizing professional development and more.

Find the preview for the upcoming Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference to learn more about the speakers, topics and events coming to Texas on Nov. 6-11.

Read the full October 2025 issue.

Cover Story

Rite of Passage

Students have gone back to school around the nation, and transportation directors share the challenges and solutions to keeping the school bus wheels going “round and round.”

Features

Small Moments, Big Impacts

Culture is the special sauce that drives the Top Transportation Teams award presented at STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada.

Purchasing Trends Fluctuate

With the new school year underway, school districts share their most wanted purchase items and the expected benefits of each new product or technology.

Special Reports

Follow the ‘Golden’ Brick Road

Department culture and administrative support are leading factors for keeping transportation leaders in their current role or prompting them to look elsewhere.

TSD Conference Preview

Feedback

Online

Transportation Director Salaries by U.S. Region

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Giving Birth to Proper Leadership

Thought Leader by Rosalyn Vann-Jackson

Leading from the Front (Without Just Taking A Walk)

Thought Leader by Linda Bluth

Alternative School Transportation: A Roadmap for Decision- Making for Children with Disabilities and Special Needs

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Prioritize Your Professional Growth