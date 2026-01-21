How to Automate Stop-Arm Violation Detection

According to a recent NASDPTS survey, more than 218,000 illegal stop-arm passings occurred daily in the U.S. during the 2024/2025 school year. For bus drivers who witness these violations then press event markers to capture them, the tasks can be overwhelming. In addition, the few seconds spent activating stop-arm cameras can distract drivers, pulling their attention away from students and the surrounding traffic. These crucial seconds could mean the difference between safe stops and serious events.

The AI Solution

To reduce drivers’ daily tasks, alleviate distractions and improve violation detection, the AI Stop-Arm Violation Camera provides an innovative, effective solution. Using vision based artificial intelligence, this IP camera sees motorists enter its detection zone while the stop arm is extended. Here’s how it works:

Once the camera detects a vehicle passing the extended stop arm, it automatically prompts the REI DVR to flag and record the violation. REI’s license plate camera(s) simultaneously captures the violator’s plates. The marker then prompts REI’s ARMOR™ Software Suite to auto-download the video clip, plate images and metadata from the DVR. ARMOR receives and stores the video and data shortly after the violation, making it easily accessible to administration. Administration reviews the violation, then emails law enforcement a secure link to the video evidence if necessary.

Driver Benefits

Drivers no longer need to observe and press event markers to capture violations. The AI Stop-Arm Violation Camera does it for them. This reduces stress and allows drivers to stay focused on students as they board and exit rather than violation detection. What’s more, the camera helps reduce missed violations due to human error, improving accuracy.

Administration Benefits

For administration, the streamlined, automated detection and management process eliminates hours spent searching for violation video. It also ensures evidence and relevant data, like bus ID, date, time and location, are ready when needed for law enforcement. School officials access clear, indisputable video evidence in ARMOR within minutes, freeing up valuable time for other operational tasks.

Community Impact

Beyond its benefits for bus drivers and operations, the solution signals to the community that school bus safety laws are enforced. Over time, consistent, reliable violation detection and prosecution have the potential to change motorists’ behaviors. Motorists who once took chances when they saw extended stop arms may reconsider if they know their actions are detected and recorded. This can help ease the minds of parents, students and the community.

More Than Detection

Besides its ability to detect illegal passings, the AI Stop-Arm Violation Camera assists in liability protection. The time-stamped video and license plate images it initiates can help verify violations and resolve disputes quickly. This minimizes lengthy investigations and supports accurate reporting to insurance companies.

Next Steps

While the survey revealed fewer violations occurred during the 2024/2025 school year than the previous year, illegal stop-arm passings remain a serious problem. By implementing REI’s AI-powered stop-arm camera solution, districts can take a proactive, automatic approach to detection. The result can lead to a safer environment for students and greater peace of mind for drivers and school officials.

*Additional hardware and software required.

