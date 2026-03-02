Where Is the Bus?

At 6:42 a.m., a parent refreshes an app on their phone for the third time in two minutes,

watching a small bus icon inch—or not—across a digital map. In school districts across the

country, that moment has become part of the daily routine.

When they work, they build trust. When they don’t, the breakdown is immediate, public and loud. School bus tracking apps, once marketed as a simple way to reduce anxiety and improve communication, continue as a high-visibility link between transportation departments and families.

Growing Pains

While many schools across the country are quite satisfied, some have had problems.

Osceola School District in Florida launched an app at the start of the school year. By January, the district was forced to notify families that the app was not functioning properly. The school district is still trying to work out its glitches.

Prince George’s County Public Schools, which operates roughly 1,000 bus routes daily in Maryland outside of the nation’s capital, adopted a mobile app to give parents real-time tracking and schedule alerts. Persistent reliability issues and mounting parent complaints

prompted the district to abandon the platform and migrate to a new app instead.

Despite technical hiccups, data-integration challenges and the pressure of public scrutiny, school bus tracking apps have become common implementations in pupil transportation.

The Houston County School District in Perry, Georgia has used CalAmp technology for its school bus fleet since 2019 to much satisfaction. The district has 265 school buses that transport approximately 16,000 students twice a day on 180 bus routes. Houston County

initially partnered with CalAmp to utilize the core technology of GPS fleet tracking, comparative analysis, time and attendance, navigation, and engine diagnostics. After its initial installation, the school district added the Here Comes the Bus parent app.

“The fleet tracking system is a world above our previous product and gives us the ability to know instantly the location of a bus, its speed, its status on the route, as well as a history of the buses’ activity,” explained Tom Walmer, Houston County’s director of transportation.

“The tracking system as well as the dispatch monitor module allows staff to have real-time data available to ensure buses are on their routes which stops have been completed, which stops may have been missed, and enhances our ability to address emergency situations as they arise. The navigation capability makes the job of a bus driver much easier and safer. No more need for inexperienced drivers or substitute drivers to fumble with route sheets or printed directions because it is all on the tablet, giving them directions and stop location notifications. Comparative analysis and engine diagnostics are essential tools for supervisors and staff to monitor performance and eliminate issues that we may not have known about otherwise.”

Houston County Schools is not the only district in Georgia to have had success with CalAmp. Trey Stow, the director of transportation operations for Fulton County Schools serving the Atlanta metropolitan area, said over 89,000 users within the school district also use CalAmp Here Comes the Bus app. Stow says the app “works well and is heavily relied upon.”

The experiences of Houston County and Fulton Country are catching on for many other school districts as usage of bus tracking apps continues to grow.

“We are up to 1.7 million active users,” Adam Ortlieb, senior product marketing manager at CalAmp, said. “Parents expect this capability for improved student safety and more efficient use of their time. School districts are aligned on those priorities. Plus, both transportation staff and parents benefit heavily from efficiency gains.”

Integration is Key

Lam Nguyen-Bull is the chief experience officer at Edulog and leads the company’s advisory services team. Edulog claims it is the original school bus routing software company and has been providing routing and planning software solutions to districts across North America since 1977. Nguyen-Bull said a key attribute to success is integration with other software and applications such as routing and GPS systems as well as scanning systems that register students boarding the bus.

“The reality is that many parents currently track their kids via their cell phones,” she said. “The key is that a useful student ridership application has to be completely integrated with the routing system to provide information that is specific to the student’s trips to and from school. The app needs to let parents know when the bus is planned to arrive at the stop and then give the parents a heads up when the bus is nearby. Then, as the student boards the bus, the ridership piece kicks in. The student scans on with an RFID card, maybe a bar code, or the driver “boards” the student on a mobile data terminal (tablet) application. Parents are notified in the app that the student has boarded the bus. Similarly, the parents are notified when the student exits the bus. This might happen a couple of times each morning if the student transfers buses during their trip to school.”

Once implemented and adopted, it’s important for schools to monitor the utility of new apps and features, as well as their effectiveness.

Houston County School District pays attention to the data metrics readily available as subscribers to the CalAmp applications.

“We currently have approximately 15,536 stakeholders utilizing the HCTB app notifications,” said Walmer. “That number is an indication of the success of the roll out. When my staff takes parent calls about bus stop locations and times, it is our practice to ask if the parent utilizes the app. The majority of the time, the answer is yes and includes positive comments. If they do not use the app, it is our practice to bring it to their attention and encourage them to download the app. A testament to the popularity of the app is away from work while in the community. Whether at church, the grocery store or such, when a person finds out that we work at the school district transportation department, people give unsolicited feedback about how much they love the app.”

Stow with Fulton County Schools said app usage indicates when there might be an issue like a school bus driver forgetting to log into a route.

“The phone calls tend to increase in measure and expose an issue,” he said. “CalAmp provides excellent customer service with their team and always resolves any issues quickly which helps us provide the best service possible.”

App Features ‘Wish List’ Continues to Grow

While bus tracking apps are progressing along a curve of early integration, there are many features that users and app producers wish to see.

“We are currently in the process of implementing an existing feature of the Cal-Amp technology and Here Comes the Bus: Student ridership scans,” said Walmer. “We piloted the ridership scans in May of 2025 and had new hardware installed on all of our buses over the summer. We did a soft roll out of the scans at the beginning of this school year and will have full implementation later this month. This is another excellent feature that enhances student safety. Transportation department and school staff have the ability to see from their computers what students are on any given bus in real time, or search for an individual student to see what bus a student is on. It also allows us to see where and when a student boarded or exited a bus. This enhances our drivers’ ability to be successful by notifying them when a student scans whether they are an eligible rider or not, and whether they are the assigned bus or not. It will also notify the driver when a student scans to exit the bus at a stop other than their assigned one.”

Transfinder is another producer of apps for pupil transportation. “Based on what Transfinder is hearing from our clients as well as from the industry at large, a common wish list of items include predictive ETA adjustments [and] not just real-time location, but responsive to outside forces such as traffic, localized emergency alerts, notifications specific to route disruptions due to weather, accidents, or school closures with recommended alternatives,” said spokesman Rick D’Errico.

He continued, “If alerts are tailored to just those impacted, the likelihood of parents not silencing their alerts is increased, and language [translation] for multilingual support.”

Edulog’s Nguyen-Bull said gaps are in daily operations. “Try as we might, we have not come up with a card that can’t be lost or misplaced,” she said. “That’s why it is so beneficial to have a Plan B, for example, an interface that allows a bus driver to mark that a student has boarded the vehicle. Districts find out that this becomes an onerous task for drivers if it gets out of hand. That is, if Plan B is invoked too much. Some districts charge families for replacement cards, but that approach has its shortcomings, too.”

Ortlieb of CalAmp added the company is releasing more advanced safety, security and efficiency features. “For example,” he explained, “giving districts the option to prevent bus location details from appearing on a map until the vehicle enters the radius specified by the district. Single sign-on for the parent app is a very well-received new enhancement. It offers simplified, secure parent access, and allows districts to systematically manage passwords and deprovision users who should no longer have access.”

Bus Tracking Apps Are Becoming Standard

As school transportation continues its steady adoption of digital technologies, bus tracking apps are no longer experimental add-ons. They are now core service expectations. The experiences of districts highlighted show both sides of that reality: Early frustrations when systems falter, and measurable gains in efficiency, safety, and parent confidence

when technology is implemented thoughtfully and supported consistently.

The most successful deployments share common traits—tight integration with routing and dispatch systems, strong vendor support, clear communication with families, and ongoing measurement of adoption and performance.

Just as important, districts are learning that technology alone is not enough. Daily operational discipline, driver training, and contingency planning remain critical to success.

As features evolve from basic location tracking to predictive ETAs, ridership verification, and targeted alerts, the value proposition will only grow. For transportation leaders,

the takeaway is clear: Bus tracking apps, when executed well, reduce uncertainty, strengthen trust, and transform how districts connect with the families they serve turning a once anxious morning ritual into a more predictable, transparent start to the school day.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the March 2026 issue of School Transportation News.

