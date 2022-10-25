College Football Player Dies After Being Hit by School Bus

San Jose State football player Camdan McWright died on Friday morning after being hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter, reported ESPN News.

Officer Mike Lee, who was reportedly authorized to give details of the incident, said the crash took place two blocks from the San Jose State campus. The school bus was reportedly transporting around 14 students and had a green light when it entered an intersection.

According to Lee, McWright was traveling south on 10th street and entered the intersection at the crosswalk, was crossing to the opposing sidewalk, when he was struck by the bus. McWright sustained fatal injuries immediately at the scene.

The 18-year-old was riding a rental scooter from the company Lime and was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

McWright, was a freshman running back from Panorama City in Los Angeles. San Jose State postponed its Saturday night football game.

The university said it is cooperating with the San Jose Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

