Friday, October 21, 2022
Warrant Issued for Suspect in Alleged North Carolina School-Bus Driver Assault

By Ryan Gray
Charlotte-Mecklenburg school buses parked at a facility. (Source: Facebook/CMS Buses)
Police are seeking a parent accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning while students were being transported to Winterfield Elementary School, a district spokeswoman told School Transportation News. According to the police report obtained by STN, the suspect boarded the school bus at one of the stops and “threw a chemical substance” in the 72-year-old school bus driver’s face.

The offense is classified simple assault, a misdemeanor.

The school district spokeswoman confirmed the substance was bleach and that the suspect is a parent. That person could be facing additional charges, as North Carolina state law classifies trespassing on a school bus as a misdemeanor.

The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries, according to the police report.

The school district spokeswoman added nine students were also on board at the time. They were transported to school on a different bus that was dispatched to the scene.

A police spokesman said a warrant was issued for the suspect, but no arrest had been made as of this writing. He added that surveillance footage of the incident would be part of the internal investigative file and is not being released publicly at this time.

