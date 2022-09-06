Round Up: Students Hit in School-Bus-Related Crashes

As the 2022-2023 school year has ramped up across the nation, school bus and pedestrian safety are at the top of mind for transportation departments. That hasn’t stopped students from suffering injuries in school bus-related incidents.

On Aug. 30, a 9-year-old female in Montgomery County, Maryland was struck by a motorist who was attempting to pass the student’s stopped school bus. The Montgomery County Department of Police told School Transportation News via a statement that the girl was attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of a vehicle drove around the school bus and struck her.

The school bus driver had activated the red flashing lights. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and the girl was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

News outlets indicated she suffered a broken clavicle and pelvis as well as bruises. The police spokesperson could not confirm the extent of her injuries or if the stop arm was extended, though the equipment operation is normally in sync with the flashing lights.

The spokesperson added that more information will be provided once the investigation concludes.

Two days later in Spokane, Washington, a Ridgeline High School Student was hit by a school bus. The Spokane Valley Police Department stated that the juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The school bus driver remained on scene and impairment was not believed to be a contributing factor. The driver was not charged at this report.

Initial information, according to the police, indicates the bus was traveling north and struck the pedestrian as she crossed the street from west to east. Witnesses reportedly stated that the traffic light for the bus was green at the time of the collision.

Then, in Hartford, Connecticut on Sept. 3, a middle school student is reportedly recovering from a foot injury. A school bus driver hit the student as she got off the bus.

The driver reportedly told police that the collision occurred when he thought the student was fully off the bus and was checking his mirrors to ensure the other children were seated.