Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Home Wire Reports Massachusetts School Bus Contractor Threatens to Pull Service
Wire Reports

Massachusetts School Bus Contractor Threatens to Pull Service

By Taylor Hannon

Haverhill Public Schools, located near the Northeast corner of Massachusetts, is on the verge of losing its school bus provider this fall, reported WHAV News.

The district’s school bus contractor, NRT, is reportedly threatening to not return for the start of the new school year unless an agreement is reached. The article reported that the president of the company, John J. McCarthy, sent a letter to the district saying his company will not be able to transport students this fall because of a lack of payment resulting from COVID-19 school closures.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini reportedly said he is worried.

“This is nothing to ignore. This is a very serious matter. We have to be able to transport children,” Fiorentini told WHAV News.

Committee members agreed by a 6 to 1 vote to turn the matter over to City Solicitor William D. Cox, Jr., to see if an agreement can be made. Negotiations have reportedly been going back and forth since April, when members voted to not pay for its bus service that stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Previous articleSTN Podcast Episode 11 – Prep & Budget Smart: A Contractor Perspective on Post-Coronavirus School Startup
Next articleWebinar Highlights Work in Front of New Industry COVID-19 Task Force

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

California School District Considers Dropping School Transportation

Tracy Unified School District, located 64 miles east of San Francisco, may eliminate all home-to-school busing, reported ABC 10. This would mean no more...
Read more
Wire Reports

South Carolina School Bus Driver Fired for Racist Social Media Post

A Richland County School District One school bus driver was fired after posting a racist comment on his personal Facebook page, reported Watch Fox57....
Read more
Wire Reports

Illinois School District, Contractors Deliver Meals to Students

As of last week, Harvard School District 50, located near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, delivered 35,000 meals to students since schools closed for in-person learning...
Read more
Wire Reports

Kansas School District Continues Paying First Student During COVID-19 School Closures

USD 232 school district in De Soto, Kansas, agreed to continue paying for a majority of its bus services to contractor First Student, even...
Read more
Wire Reports

Missoula, Montana, County Public Schools Delivered Flowers for Mother’s Day

In addition to delivering meals to students during COVID-19 school closures, Missoula County Public School bus drivers in Montana delivered flowers on Friday in...
Read more
Wire Reports

Virginia School District Furloughs Part-Time Workers

Norfolk Public Schools in Virginia furloughed its part-time school employees this week in response to closures forced by COVID-19, reported The Virginian Pilot. It...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
153 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Report

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.