STN Podcast Episode 11 – Prep & Budget Smart: A Contractor Perspective on Post-Coronavirus School Startup

The June 15 school budget deadline is approaching. States are releasing guidance on what needs to happen to safely reopen schools after coronavirus. And racism and segregation have once again been propelled into the national spotlight. What does all this mean for student transportation?

Our guest this episode is Todd Edwards, general manager of Indiana- and Kentucky-based school bus contractor Miller Transportation. He shares the practical aspects that bus companies and school districts should consider as yellow buses start to run routes again.

