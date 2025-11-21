Parents Speak Out After Motorists Target Son with Disabilities at School Bus Stop

What should be a simple part of a morning routine has turned into years of stress for one Lancaster County family, reported Local 21 News.

The Miklos family of Strasburg told local news reporters they’ve endured daily harassment from impatient motorists, all because it takes their 7-year-old son, Sirus, a few extra minutes to get on and off his school bus.

Sirus was reportedly diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy shortly after his first birthday. The rare neuromuscular disorder affects muscle movement, leaving him subject to a wheelchair. To get to school each day, he rides a bus specially equipped for children with disabilities. Loading and unloading takes about three minutes, just a few extra minutes compared to other stops, but the added time has sparked anger and cruelty from drivers stuck behind the bus.

“For the last three years, people have been swearing, honking and even swerving around the bus,” said Sirus’ father, Nate Miklos. “It erodes his self-confidence. He’s just trying to go to school like every other kid, and people are being impatient. He feels like that’s his fault.”

Advertisement

Sirus’ mother, Danielle, told reporters that the situation reached a breaking point this year.

“The final straw was a man coming down the street honking as Sirus was getting loaded,” she said. “As the bus pulled away, he yelled nasty things at us because he had to wait.”

The family reported the harassment to local law enforcement, but they say the behavior has only worsened.

“It’s about three and a half minutes of people’s commute in the morning that they have to stay while he gets on the bus,” Danielle said. “I don’t really think that’s a big deal.”

Frustrated but determined to raise awareness, Danielle shared their story. It gained attention and sparked a wave of compassion from their Strasburg neighbors. Within days, the community organized a special ride to school for Sirus, complete with local police officers who gave him a full escort.

“We got messages from people we don’t even know saying they saw him smiling the whole ride,” Danielle said via the news report. “It makes us feel like we belong in this community and that the community has our back.”

While the family says there’s still no permanent fix to stop the harassment, they hope their story will remind motorists to slow down and show empathy. “If it bothers you that much, take a different route,” Nate said. “But please, let our son get to school safely and with dignity.”

For Sirus, going to school remains the highlight of his day. He loves his teachers, his friends and learning new things. His parents say that despite the challenges, seeing his joy each morning reminds them why they continue to speak out.

Pennsylvania law requires all drivers to stop for school buses with flashing red lights, including those loading or unloading children with disabilities. Violators can face fines and license suspensions.

Related: Alternative School Transportation: Roadmap for Decision-Making For Children with Disabilities and Special Needs

Related: Gallery: Safe, Caring Transportation Promoted for Students With Special Needs

Related:Safety Expert Shares Transportation Social Story Strategies for Students with Disabilities

Related: Foundations of Transporting Students with Special Needs Returns to TSD Conference