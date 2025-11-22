Friday, November 21, 2025
WATCH: Fenton Mobility Wows Attendees at 2025 TSD Conference

By Ruth Ashmore

Caleb Caldwell at Fenton Mobility, gives School Transportation News Publisher and President Tony Corpin an up-close look at the future of wheelchair-accessible student transportation.

“This is the van school districts have been asking for,” Caldwell said, kneeling to demonstrate the Abilitrax removable flooring system. With a single tug, he unlatched the passenger seat and slid it forward twelve inches to lock back in place quickly and easily. “No tools, no drilling, no downtime. If a student’s mobility device changes tomorrow, we reconfigure the floor tonight. It also works with the Q’Straint tie-downs system.”

The AbiliTrax Modular Track System is rated to the current FMVSS & ADA safety standards yet remains infinitely adjustable. Districts can mix traditional forward-facing seats, flip seats, and multiple securement stations in the same vehicle without permanent modification.

Caldwell also demonstrates the Shift-N-Step with one smooth motion with a Braun Wheelchair Lift. “Attendees mouth dropped when they saw this innovative solution at the TSD Conference.”

