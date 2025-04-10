Thursday, April 10, 2025
Wire Reports

Rhode Island District Adds School Bus Video to Reduce Illegal Passing

By Merari Acevedo

North Providence Schools in Rhode Island is adding video cameras to its school buses to catch motorists who drive past stopped buses and run their stop signs, reported WPRI 12.

A school bus driver from the district, Cynthia Sanchez, told local news reporters that she often sees drivers ignore the stop sign on the side of her bus. Sanchez stated that she often radios dispatch to report a vehicle’s license plate number every time someone runs her red light at 30 mph. Yet nothing changes.

According to the news report, school buses from the district have now been equipped with new cameras to hold those drivers accountable for illegal passing.

Police chief Alfredo Ruggiero told local news reporters that the district received the BusPatrol cameras through a grant. The devices can be found all around the bus, from the stop sign to the windshield.

The cameras begin to record when school bus operators open the loading doors and stop recording when doors close.

According to the article, as of April the town is giving motorists a 30-day grace period to comply with the law by mailing a warning letter. Starting May 1, motorists can face fines between $250 and $500. Their driver’s license could also be suspended for 30 days.

