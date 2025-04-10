(Free Webinar) The Complete Guide to Radio Systems for Student Transportation

In this webinar, you will learn about the latest innovations in radio communications and dispatching solutions for K-12 student transportation.

Whether you are deploying a new radio and GPS location tracking system or looking to add range and capacity to your existing system, this webinar will help you determine the best solutions for your school or district transportation. We will present an overview of current two-way radio systems and standards that use licensed UHF and VHF frequencies, and nationwide 4G/5G/LTE Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC). Here are some of the valuable takeaways from this complete guide to radio communications webinar:

How to choose the best radio system for your specific coverage and call capacity requirements

How to migrate from analog to digital for improved performance

How to extend the range and expand the capacity of your radio system

How to add wide area coverage with PoC radios for buses and dispatching to your existing school’s radio system

Ty Estes is the Marketing Director for Hytera US Inc, where he oversees promotion of the company’s radio communication products. Estes has over twenty years of experience in marketing wireless communications and network technologies, and he has chaired committees in telecommunications trade associations and authored several technical papers. Estes has a bachelor’s degree in English from California State University, Long Beach.

Julie Ann Baker is the Hytera US Inc. Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) Product Marketing Manager. In this role, she is responsible for product planning and marketing, gathering and prioritizing product and customer requirements, and analyzing and understanding how PoC product line meets the needs of a variety of vertical markets. Baker has worked in high-tech for Intel Corporation, Microchip Technologies, and Hytera US. Julie Ann has a BSEE and MBA.