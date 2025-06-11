Walking School Bus Program Transforms Attendance in a School District in Washington

The “Walking School Bus” program at Regal Elementary in Spokane, Washington, helps students with attendance and promotes trust between the children and school staff, reported KXLY News.

The program pairs teachers and volunteers with students who need help getting to school. The volunteers walk door to door, collecting students and walking them safely to school each day.

According to the article, the program was initiated with the aim of helping students with attendance problems. Tony Debari, a counselor at the school, said that transportation issues often keep students from attending school.

Debari said the program has shown clear results, with 88 percent of students participating with the Walking School Bus having improved their attendance. Most participants now miss nine or fewer days per year.

School staff also noticed that students are more excited about school and that morning walks have become a positive start to each day. The Walking School Bus runs Monday through Friday with volunteers maintaining consistent routes and schedules.

According to the news report, the program not only helps families who struggle to get their children to school consistently but also to build relationships and increase trust between students and staff.

The school reportedly plans to expand the program next year. The expansion could help more students and families who could benefit from transportation and community support.

