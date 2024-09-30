Florida Fathers and Father Figures Join Students for Walking School Bus

The walking school bus made its way through Southeast Tallahassee as kids had the opportunity to bond with their fathers or father figures on their way to school, reported WTXL News.

Florida State University School, which is affiliated with Florida State University and offers classes for kindergarten through grade, reportedly had dozens of fathers show up to take part in a walking school bus activity where kids walk to school together with their father figures. This tradition has been going on for almost 10 years.

According to local news, this event took place on Sept. 19, where at least 70 students did a 25-minute walk to school, each one holding the hand of their fathers or father figure. This initiative promotes how children benefit from closeness with their dads.

Whitney Ray, a father who participated in the event with his son, told local news reporters how hard it is to have day-to-day school interactions like this with children as working parents. So, he was happy to see friends and other dads engaging in this activity.

FSUS students and their father figures can reportedly participate in this tradition every third Wednesday of the month throughout the school year.

Related: Missouri School District Offers Parents Money to Drive Students to School

Related: 91% of Parents Believe U.S. School Bus System Needs Improvement, Zum Survey Finds

Related: New Data: School Leaders & Parents Reveal Crisis in School Transportation; Bus Driver Shortages and Budget Cuts Are Forcing Parents to Fill the Void

Related: Florida School Bus Driver on Mission to Spread Positivity